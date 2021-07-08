AP CM Jagan's Sister Sharmila Floats Party in Telangana

In her first big step into active politics, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy’s sister Sharmila officially launched her political outfit the YSR Telangana Party. Promising “Rajanna Rajyam", a state envisaged by her father and former Chief Minister of AP late Rajasekhara Reddy, in Telangana, she said the YSR Telangana Party’s (YSRTP) main agenda would be on three issues: welfare, self-prosperity and equality.

In a special program organised at the JRC Convention in Hyderabad, Sharmila launched a party flag bearing her father’s portrait and Telangana map.

Speaking on the occasion, Sharmila, who is also the party’s president, said welfare, self-sufficiency and equality are the three principles of her party.

She also said that she will start a padayatra (foot march) after 100 days.

“I am launching the party to bring back YSR’s rule. YS Rajasekhar Reddy is the signature of welfare. Poor people never dreamt that their children would get professional education and medication in corporate hospitals. But YSR made it possible with his welfare schemes," Sharmila said.

Sharmila also stated that YSR created three lakh government jobs and about 11 lakh private jobs in his tenure as a Chief Minister of the erstwhile Andhra Pradesh.

Speaking on self-sufficiency, Sharmila said people need work and employment.

“There are no job recruitments in the state but KCR’s family got four jobs. He speaks about job notifications at the time of elections and cheated the people by making the promise of a job for every household," the YSRTP president charged.

“Not 33 per cent, we are committed to giving 50 percent reservations to women even in the assembly seats and in the government. YSRTP aims to do justice to all," Sharmila said.

She also stated that backward classes do not have proper identification and we want to make reservations for BCs in the Legislature.

KCR promised to make a Dalit CM. If not he cut his head. Where is his head? Sharmila questioned.

Sharmila alleged that there is no safety for women, Dalits in the state and that KCR cheated minorities in the name of 12 per cent reservation.

“KCR is using the minorities as vote bank. YSRTP stands as a shield for BCs and SCs for STs. At least 1,200 innocent people died in the Telangana movement but only 40 per cent were identified by the KCR government," she said.

Speaking on River Krishna water disputes between Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, Sharmila said, the CMs of both the states together participating in dinners, why don’t they sit and solve the issue.

In the morning Sharmila along with her mother visited YS Rajasekhar Reddy’s tomb and Idupulapaya of Kadapa District and took his blessings by putting the YSRTP flag on it.

Later, she came back to Hyderabad on a special flight and participated in the party launching ceremony.

