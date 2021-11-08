AP CM to Meet His Odisha Counterpart Patnaik Tomorrow; Water, Language Dispute On Agenda

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to meet Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik tomorrow. Both Chief Ministers will hold discussions at Naveen Niwas for two hours at Bhubaneswar.

As per the schedule, Reddy is to arrive at Naveen Niwas at 4.45 pm and a meeting will be held between both Chief Ministers from 5 pm to 7 pm. Both CMs are likely to discuss various disputes between the two neighbours, primarily border, language and water issues.

Naveen and Jagan Mohan will also discuss the issue of submergence and displacement of families because of the Polavaram Project and the construction of the Neradi barrage across Vamsadhara.

Terming the upcoming meeting, BJD leader Debi Prasada Mishra said, “The State interest issue will be placed in the meeting of both leaders. Land, water and other issues likely to be raised in the meeting."

Taking to his Twitter handle, the Union Minister of Education and Skill Development, Dharmendra Pradhan said: “He was hopeful that an amicable solution will emerge to the border, language and water disputes between the two States in the upcoming meeting between the Chief Ministers of Odisha and Andhra Pradesh." Debashis Pattnaik, Congress leader said, “The discussion should be fruitful and resolve the problem. It should not confine in photos."

“The stand of both Chief Ministers are same in national politics. Both are not competing with the Centre but not ready to leave State’s interest. BJD is maintaining silence on the national issues and also both are silent on an issue like CAA. In the federal system, both leaders are likely to discuss State’s interest." said journalist Rabi Das.

