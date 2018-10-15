GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
1-min read

AP D.El.Ed September 2018 Result out at bseap.org, Check Now

Contributor Content

Updated:October 15, 2018, 11:20 AM IST
Image for representation.(Illustration: Mir Suhail)
AP D.El.Ed September 2018 Result has been declared by the Directorate of Government Examination, Andhra Pradesh on its official website – bseap.org. The AP D.El.Ed 2nd Year Examinations 2018 were organized in the second and third week of September 2018 for candidates pursuing Diploma in Elementary Education (D.El.Ed) 2016-18 batch.

Candidates who had appeared for the same can follow the instructions below and check their result now:

How to check AP D.El.Ed September 2018 Result?

Step 1 – Visit the official website – bseap.org
Step 2 – From the left sidebar, click on D.El.Ed. 2nd year Sept-2018 Results
Step 3 – Enter your Roll Number and click on Download
Step 4 – Download your result and take a printout for further reference

Direct Link - http://portal1.bseap.org:81/dedresuoct/

Students who wish to apply for Recounting of their marks can submit their applications along with the applicable fee at the concerned office of Directorate of Government Examination, Andhra Pradesh on or before 25th October 2018.
