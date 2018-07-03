English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
AP DEECET 2018 Result Declared at apdeecet.apcfss.in, Check Now
The results for AP DEECET were supposed to be declared in the month of June 2018; however, it got delayed and has been declared today, a month later than scheduled.
Illustration by Mir Suhail/News18.
AP DEECET 2018 Result has been declared today July 3 on the official website of Andhra Pradesh Diploma in Elementary Education Common Entrance Test - apdeecet.apcfss.in. The Department of School Education (DSE), Government of Andhra Pradesh had organized DEECET 2018 on 17th and 18th May in morning and afternoon sessions for candidates seeking admissions to D.El.Ed Course Government DIETs and Private Elementary Teacher Training Institutions in the state of Andhra Pradesh for the academic year 2018-19. Candidates who had appeared for the same must follow the instructions below to check their result now:
How to check AP DEECET Result 2018?
Step 1 – Visit the official website - https://apdeecet.apcfss.in/
Step 2 – Click on the link – ‘AP DEECET Results’ on home page
Step 3 – Enter Hall Ticket number and Date of birth
Step 4 – Download the result and take a print out for future reference
Direct Link - https://apdeecetht188723.apcfss.in/apdeecetresults52369841.htm
The results for AP DEECET were supposed to be declared in the month of June 2018; however, it got delayed and has been declared today, a month later than scheduled.
The counseling process will begin soon for the admissions and candidates must keep a close tab on the above mentioned website to know the detailed schedule once it is released for AP DEECET 2018.
Also Watch
How to check AP DEECET Result 2018?
Step 1 – Visit the official website - https://apdeecet.apcfss.in/
Step 2 – Click on the link – ‘AP DEECET Results’ on home page
Step 3 – Enter Hall Ticket number and Date of birth
Step 4 – Download the result and take a print out for future reference
Direct Link - https://apdeecetht188723.apcfss.in/apdeecetresults52369841.htm
The results for AP DEECET were supposed to be declared in the month of June 2018; however, it got delayed and has been declared today, a month later than scheduled.
The counseling process will begin soon for the admissions and candidates must keep a close tab on the above mentioned website to know the detailed schedule once it is released for AP DEECET 2018.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Puja Menon
-
Road Overbridge collapses amid heavy rainfall in Mumbai
-
Monday 02 July , 2018
Afghan Sikh Parliamentary Candidate Killed in Attack
-
Monday 02 July , 2018
Post Poll Situation Will Decide the Fate of Rahul: Sitaram Yechury
-
Sunday 01 July , 2018
In Meerut's Lisari, Muslim Homes Up for Sale
-
Friday 29 June , 2018
Jobless Graduates, Pending Loans: Aftermath Of The Grand Engineering Dream
Road Overbridge collapses amid heavy rainfall in Mumbai
Monday 02 July , 2018 Afghan Sikh Parliamentary Candidate Killed in Attack
Monday 02 July , 2018 Post Poll Situation Will Decide the Fate of Rahul: Sitaram Yechury
Sunday 01 July , 2018 In Meerut's Lisari, Muslim Homes Up for Sale
Friday 29 June , 2018 Jobless Graduates, Pending Loans: Aftermath Of The Grand Engineering Dream
Live TV
Recommended For You
- In Conversation with Navneet Banka, Country Manager, Trek Bikes on Lifestyle Cycling Culture in India
- Football Fans are Awarding Oscar to Brazil Star Neymar For His On-Field Theatrics
- Hina Khan Gets Trolled Yet Again for Wearing ‘Inappropriate’ Outfit At Children's Event
- Skoda India 2.0 Plan: Volkswagen Group to Invest Rs 8,000 Crore in India by 2021
- FIFA World Cup 2018 - Belgium Complete Stunning Comeback to Break Japanese Hearts - Relive the Goals