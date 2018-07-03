GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
AP DEECET 2018 Result Declared at apdeecet.apcfss.in, Check Now

The results for AP DEECET were supposed to be declared in the month of June 2018; however, it got delayed and has been declared today, a month later than scheduled.

News18.com

Updated:July 3, 2018, 3:23 PM IST
Illustration by Mir Suhail/News18.
AP DEECET 2018 Result has been declared today July 3 on the official website of Andhra Pradesh Diploma in Elementary Education Common Entrance Test - apdeecet.apcfss.in. The Department of School Education (DSE), Government of Andhra Pradesh had organized DEECET 2018 on 17th and 18th May in morning and afternoon sessions for candidates seeking admissions to D.El.Ed Course Government  DIETs and  Private Elementary  Teacher  Training  Institutions in the state of Andhra Pradesh for the academic year 2018-19. Candidates who had appeared for the same must follow the instructions below to check their result now:

How to check AP DEECET Result 2018?

Step 1 – Visit the official website - https://apdeecet.apcfss.in/

Step 2 – Click on the link – ‘AP DEECET Results’ on home page

Step 3 – Enter Hall Ticket number and Date of birth

Step 4 – Download the result and take a print out for future reference

Direct Link - https://apdeecetht188723.apcfss.in/apdeecetresults52369841.htm

The counseling process will begin soon for the admissions and candidates must keep a close tab on the above mentioned website to know the detailed schedule once it is released for AP DEECET 2018.

| Edited by: Puja Menon
