AP DEECET 2018 Result Declared at apdeecet.apcfss.in, Check Now

AP DEECET 2018 Result has been declared today July 3 on the official website of Andhra Pradesh Diploma in Elementary Education Common Entrance Test - apdeecet.apcfss.in. The Department of School Education (DSE), Government of Andhra Pradesh had organized DEECET 2018 on 17and 18May in morning and afternoon sessions for candidates seeking admissions to D.El.Ed Course Government DIETs and Private Elementary Teacher Training Institutions in the state of Andhra Pradesh for the academic year 2018-19. Candidates who had appeared for the same must follow the instructions below to check their result now:Step 1 – Visit the official website - https://apdeecet.apcfss.in/ Step 2 – Click on the link – ‘AP DEECET Results’ on home pageStep 3 – Enter Hall Ticket number and Date of birthStep 4 – Download the result and take a print out for future referenceThe results for AP DEECET were supposed to be declared in the month of June 2018; however, it got delayed and has been declared today, a month later than scheduled.The counseling process will begin soon for the admissions and candidates must keep a close tab on the above mentioned website to know the detailed schedule once it is released for AP DEECET 2018.