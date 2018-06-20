English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
AP DElEd 1st Year Results 2018 released at bseap.org, Check Now
A total of 66428 candidates had appeared for New Syllabus and 334 for Old Syllabus, out of which 61834 and 155 candidates have cleared the exam, respectively.
Screengrab taken from the official website http://bse.ap.gov.in/
AP DElEd 1st Year Results 2018 have been released by the Directorate of Government Examinations, Andhra Pradesh on its official website - bseap.org. The Directorate had organized these examinations in the month of May 2018, from 17th to 23rd May, last month.
A total of 66428 candidates had appeared for New Syllabus and 334 for Old Syllabus, out of which 61834 and 155 candidates have cleared the exam, respectively. Candidates who had appeared for the same can follow the instructions below to download their results.
How to check AP DElEd 1st Year Results 2018:
Step 1 – Visit the official website - bseap.org
Step 2 – Click on the results url on the left sidebar that reads,
D.El.Ed., 1st year May 2018 Results
Step 3 – Enter your Roll Number and Submit
Step 4 – Download your result and take a printout for further reference
Direct Link - http://portal.bseap.org/dedistjun18res
The results are also available on bse.ap.gov.in, however it is currently slow and not responding.
Candidates can apply for Recounting of their marks on or before 29th June 2018 by paying a fee of Rs.500/- per subject.
