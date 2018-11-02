GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
AP DSC 2018 Registration for TETcum TRT Begins Today, Apply at apdsc.apcfss. in; Check Here for Details

Interested candidates can apply online through the official website, cse.ap.gov.in between November 1 and 16, 2018.

News18.com

Updated:November 2, 2018, 8:20 AM IST
Illustration by Mir Suhail/News18.
The department of School Education of Andhra Pradesh has started the online application process for around 7729 teachers posts from today, November 1, 2018.

Direct link to apply online for 7729 SGT, SA & others posts through TRT & TETcumTRT: https://apdsc.apcfss.in/

The department of School Education, Andhra Pradesh had released the notification from Andhra Pradesh District Selection Committee 2018 (AP DSC 2018).

Official Notification: School Education | Residential Schools

Applications have been called for 7,726 teacher posts of which 4,341 belonged to Government Zilla Parishad and Mandal Parishad Schools. Apart from this, 1,100 posts are from Municipal Schools and 909 are from Model Schools. While 800 vacancies are from Tribal Welfare schools, 175 belong to AP Residential Educational Institutions.

Information Bulletin: School Education | Residential Schools

Exam centre options are also available from November 19 to24. The test is going to be an online beginning from December 6 this year to January 2, 2019

The exam for Secondary Grade Teachers posts, is has the highest number of vacancies of 3,666 will be held for six days in the last slot, from December 28 to January 2. The tests are held in two sessions per day, morning and afternoon.

The exam is for 2.5 hours for School Assistant, Teacher Graduate Teachers, Language Pandita and Physical Education Teachers.

However, it is important to note that the exam duration for Post Graduate Teachers, Principals, Music, craft, Art and Drawing and Secondary Grade Teachers is longer by 30 minutes.

Online mock tests will be made available on the  website from November 17.

The initial key will be released within 48 hours of the exam and final key will be frozen a week later. The results of the respective exams will be declared after two weeks of the exam date, as per the schedule.

District-wise Post details

