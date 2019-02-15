LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

AP DSC Merit List 2019 Released at apdsc.apcfss.in. How to Check

The AP DSC merit list 2019 has been released on the basis of post and zone/district at apdsc.apcfss.in.

News18.com

Updated:February 15, 2019, 10:07 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
AP DSC Merit List 2019 Released at apdsc.apcfss.in. How to Check
(Image: News18.com)
Loading...
The AP DSC Merit List 2019 has been released on the official website Andhra Pradesh District Selection Committee at apdsc.apcfss.in.

The AP DSC examination for TET and TRT, and SGT recruitment had began on December 24 and ended on January 31, 2019. Over 7, 000 vacancies were advertised for recruitment.

The AP DSC merit list 2019 has been released on the basis of post and zone/district.

How to Check the AP DSC 2018 Merit List

Step 1. Visit the official website of AP DSC 2018 Merit List at apdsc.apcfss.in
Step 2. You will find a “merit list” link. Click on it.

Step 3. A new window will open. Put your details.

Step 4. Enter your verification code and submit.

Step 5. A pdf will open. Download the AP DSC 2018 Merit List.


Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram