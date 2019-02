AP DSC Merit List 2019 Released at apdsc.apcfss.in. How to Check

The AP DSC Merit List 2019 has been released on the official website Andhra Pradesh District Selection Committee at apdsc.apcfss.in The AP DSC examination for TET and TRT, and SGT recruitment had began on December 24 and ended on January 31, 2019. Over 7, 000 vacancies were advertised for recruitment.The AP DSC merit list 2019 has been released on the basis of post and zone/district.Step 1. Visit the official website of AP DSC 2018 Merit List at apdsc.apcfss.in Step 2. You will find a “merit list” link. Click on it.Step 3. A new window will open. Put your details.Step 4. Enter your verification code and submit.Step 5. A pdf will open. Download the AP DSC 2018 Merit List.*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.