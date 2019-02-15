English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
AP DSC Merit List 2019 Released at apdsc.apcfss.in. How to Check
The AP DSC merit list 2019 has been released on the basis of post and zone/district at apdsc.apcfss.in.
(Image: News18.com)
The AP DSC Merit List 2019 has been released on the official website Andhra Pradesh District Selection Committee at apdsc.apcfss.in.
The AP DSC examination for TET and TRT, and SGT recruitment had began on December 24 and ended on January 31, 2019. Over 7, 000 vacancies were advertised for recruitment.
The AP DSC merit list 2019 has been released on the basis of post and zone/district.
How to Check the AP DSC 2018 Merit List
Step 1. Visit the official website of AP DSC 2018 Merit List at apdsc.apcfss.in
Step 2. You will find a “merit list” link. Click on it.
Step 3. A new window will open. Put your details.
Step 4. Enter your verification code and submit.
Step 5. A pdf will open. Download the AP DSC 2018 Merit List.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
