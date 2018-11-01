English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
AP DSC TRT Cum TET 2018 Notification 2018 Released on cse.ap.gov.in, Registration Begins Today
Andhra Pradesh District Selection Committee 2018 (AP DSC 2018): There are 7,675 teacher posts of teachers vacant, of which 4,341 belong to Government Zilla Parishad and Mandal Parishad Schools. The registration for the jobs will begin from Friday (November 1)
Image for representation.
Loading...
The department of School Education, Andhra Pradesh, on Friday released the notification from Andhra Pradesh District Selection Committee 2018 (AP DSC 2018). There are 7,675 teacher posts of teachers vacant, of which 4,341 belong to Government Zilla Parishad and Mandal Parishad Schools. The registration for the jobs will begin from Friday (November 1)
Further, applications have been called for as many as 1,100 posts are from Municipal Schools and 909 are from Model Schools. While 800 vacancies are from Tribal Welfare schools, 175 are from AP Residential Educational Institutions.
The candidates can apply online through the official website, cse.ap.gov.in between November 1 and 16. The notification for AP DSC 2018 has been published on the official website of AP School Education Department. For further details, interested candidates can follow the link https://schooledu.ap.gov.in/DSE/recruitmentOfTeachers.do
Here's a district wise vacancy position:
Further, applications have been called for as many as 1,100 posts are from Municipal Schools and 909 are from Model Schools. While 800 vacancies are from Tribal Welfare schools, 175 are from AP Residential Educational Institutions.
The candidates can apply online through the official website, cse.ap.gov.in between November 1 and 16. The notification for AP DSC 2018 has been published on the official website of AP School Education Department. For further details, interested candidates can follow the link https://schooledu.ap.gov.in/DSE/recruitmentOfTeachers.do
Here's a district wise vacancy position:
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
DD Video Journalist Records Anguished Message During Dantewada Naxal Attack
-
Thursday 01 November , 2018
Blinding and Flickering : Diwali Lights At Bhagirath Palace
-
Thursday 01 November , 2018
Pollution Emergency for 10 Days as Delhi Mulls Odd-Even, Criminal Proceedings Against Violators
-
Thursday 01 November , 2018
The Infamous Mountains of India's Capital
-
Wednesday 31 October , 2018
From World's Tallest Statue to Train to Unity Run: How PM Modi is Taking Forward Patel's Legacy
DD Video Journalist Records Anguished Message During Dantewada Naxal Attack
Thursday 01 November , 2018 Blinding and Flickering : Diwali Lights At Bhagirath Palace
Thursday 01 November , 2018 Pollution Emergency for 10 Days as Delhi Mulls Odd-Even, Criminal Proceedings Against Violators
Thursday 01 November , 2018 The Infamous Mountains of India's Capital
Wednesday 31 October , 2018 From World's Tallest Statue to Train to Unity Run: How PM Modi is Taking Forward Patel's Legacy
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Ranji Trophy: Pujara Retires Hurt, Mavi Shines on Debut
- From Sonam Kapoor to Twinkle Khanna, Bollywood Celebrates Halloween; See Pics
- Twitter is Busy Doing 'Diwali Ki Safai' and the Desi Kid in You Will Relate to it
- Happy Birthday Aishwarya Rai Bachchan: Her Style Evolution Over the Years
- Apple MacBook Air, Mac Mini And All New iPad Pro Launched: Price, Specifications And More
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...