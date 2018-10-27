English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
AP DSC TRT Cum TET 2018 Notification 2018 Released on cse.ap.gov.in, Registration from November 1
Andhra Pradesh District Selection Committee 2018 (AP DSC 2018): There are 7,675 teacher posts of teachers vacant, of which 4,341 belong to Government Zilla Parishad and Mandal Parishad Schools.
The department of School Education, Andhra Pradesh, on Friday released the notification from Andhra Pradesh District Selection Committee 2018 (AP DSC 2018). There are 7,675 teacher posts of teachers vacant, of which 4,341 belong to Government Zilla Parishad and Mandal Parishad Schools.
Further, applications have been called for as many as 1,100 posts are from Municipal Schools and 909 are from Model Schools. While 800 vacancies are from Tribal Welfare schools, 175 are from AP Residential Educational Institutions.
The candidates can apply online through the official website, cse.ap.gov.in between November 1 and 16. The notification for AP DSC 2018 has been published on the official website of AP School Education Department. For further details, interested candidates can follow the link https://schooledu.ap.gov.in/DSE/recruitmentOfTeachers.do
Here's a district wise vacancy position:
