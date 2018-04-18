English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
AP EAMCET 2018: Admit Cards to be Out Today at sche.ap.gov.in/eamcet
Candidates those who are reggistered for the entrance examinations need to download the admit card from their official website at sche.ap.gov.in/eamcet.
Screen grab of the official website of AP EAMCET.
The Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU) will release the AP Engineering Agricultural and Medical Common Entrance Test (EAMCET) admit cards on April 18, 2018 i.e today. The JNTU will release the AP EAMCET 2018 admit cards at their official website, sche.ap.gov.in/eamcet.
Candidates those who are registered for the entrance examinations need to download the admit card from their official website at sche.ap.gov.in/eamcet. Unlike previous years, this year the Board will not send any admit cards to the registered candidates via post or mail, according to an official notification.
All details regarding date and tome of the exam shall be available on the admit card which the candidate has to carry on the date of exam.
Follow the steps below to download the admit card:
Step 1: Go to the official website of AP EAMCET, http://sche.ap.gov.in/eamcet/EamcetHomePages/Home.aspx
Step 2: Click on 'hall ticket' to download the AP EAMCET 2018 Admit cards.
Step 3: Enter your registration number alongwith password in the new window.
Step 4: Download the Admit Card.
The results for AP EAMCET both Engineering and Agriculture will be declared on May 5, 2018.
