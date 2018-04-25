English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
AP EAMCET 2018 Answer Key & Response Sheets for Engineering Releasing Today at Noon
APSCHE had organized the EAMCET 2018 exam for Engineering stream on 22nd, 23rd and 24th April this week for candidates seeking admissions to engineering programmes for 2018-19 session.
Picture for representation.
AP EAMCET 2018 Answer Key & Response Sheets for Engineering exam are releasing today at 12 Noon on the official website of Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education, APSCHE - sche.ap.gov.in. ‘Response sheets can be downloaded from today 12 Noon Onwards’ read an official notification.
APSCHE had organized the EAMCET 2018 exam for Engineering stream on 22nd, 23rd and 24th April this week for candidates seeking admissions to engineering programmes for 2018-19 session.
Candidates who had appeared for the same must keep a close watch on the official website and download the Preliminary Answer Keys and their recorded Response Sheets by logging in to their profiles.
Candidates would be able to make representations till 28th April 2018, 5PM by producing supportive documentary proof from authoritative sources for each objection.
APSCHE is scheduled to release the result for AP EAMCET 2018 on 5th May 2018 after considering the representations (if any).
The AP EAMCET 2018 exam for Agriculture stream is being held today in two sessions, while candidates appearing for both Engineering and Agriculture streams were scheduled for 24th and 25th April 2018.
The Preliminary Answer Keys for Agriculture exam are expected tomorrow i.e. 26th April 2018.
Also Watch
APSCHE had organized the EAMCET 2018 exam for Engineering stream on 22nd, 23rd and 24th April this week for candidates seeking admissions to engineering programmes for 2018-19 session.
Candidates who had appeared for the same must keep a close watch on the official website and download the Preliminary Answer Keys and their recorded Response Sheets by logging in to their profiles.
Candidates would be able to make representations till 28th April 2018, 5PM by producing supportive documentary proof from authoritative sources for each objection.
APSCHE is scheduled to release the result for AP EAMCET 2018 on 5th May 2018 after considering the representations (if any).
The AP EAMCET 2018 exam for Agriculture stream is being held today in two sessions, while candidates appearing for both Engineering and Agriculture streams were scheduled for 24th and 25th April 2018.
The Preliminary Answer Keys for Agriculture exam are expected tomorrow i.e. 26th April 2018.
Also Watch
-
News18 Explain : Asaram Convicted in Rape Case by Jodhpur Court
-
Friday 20 April , 2018
Review: Ducati 959 Panigale
-
Sunday 22 April , 2018
World Earth Day: Juhi Chawla Talks Environment, Advocates ‘No Plastic’ Policy
-
Friday 20 April , 2018
Is Your MP/ MLA Accused of Crime Against Women?
-
Wednesday 18 April , 2018
Karnataka Election 2018: The Good, The Bad and The Tainted Candidates
News18 Explain : Asaram Convicted in Rape Case by Jodhpur Court
Friday 20 April , 2018 Review: Ducati 959 Panigale
Sunday 22 April , 2018 World Earth Day: Juhi Chawla Talks Environment, Advocates ‘No Plastic’ Policy
Friday 20 April , 2018 Is Your MP/ MLA Accused of Crime Against Women?
Wednesday 18 April , 2018 Karnataka Election 2018: The Good, The Bad and The Tainted Candidates
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Xiaomi Mi Mix 2S: Why It Should Come To India Before OnePlus 6?
- Huawei P20 Pro First Impressions Review: All Flagship Elements Done Right
- IPL 2018: Kaul Reprimanded for Breach of Conduct Against Mumbai
- OnePlus 6 is Coming to India on May 17; Global Launch on May 16
- Olympic Gold Remains Ultimate Dream, Says Bajrang Punia After Dominant Show in Gold Coast