AP EAMCET 2018 Answer Key & Response Sheets for Engineering Releasing Today at Noon

APSCHE had organized the EAMCET 2018 exam for Engineering stream on 22nd, 23rd and 24th April this week for candidates seeking admissions to engineering programmes for 2018-19 session.

April 25, 2018, 12:12 PM IST
AP EAMCET 2018 Answer Key & Response Sheets for Engineering Releasing Today at Noon
AP EAMCET 2018 Answer Key & Response Sheets for Engineering exam are releasing today at 12 Noon on the official website of Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education, APSCHE - sche.ap.gov.in. ‘Response sheets can be downloaded from today 12 Noon Onwards’ read an official notification.

Candidates who had appeared for the same must keep a close watch on the official website and download the Preliminary Answer Keys and their recorded Response Sheets by logging in to their profiles.

Candidates would be able to make representations till 28th April 2018, 5PM by producing supportive documentary proof from authoritative sources for each objection.

APSCHE is scheduled to release the result for AP EAMCET 2018 on 5th May 2018 after considering the representations (if any).

The AP EAMCET 2018 exam for Agriculture stream is being held today in two sessions, while candidates appearing for both Engineering and Agriculture streams were scheduled for 24th and 25th April 2018.

The Preliminary Answer Keys for Agriculture exam are expected tomorrow i.e. 26th April 2018.

