AP EAMCET 2018 Results: 1Lakh+ Qualify the Exam; Engineering – 72%, Agriculture and Medical – 88%; Check Now on manabadi.com and Others

Congratulations Bhogi Suraj Krishna and KVR Hemant Kumar Chodipilli who have secured All India Ranks 1 & 2 respectively in the IIT JEE exam.

I wish you the best in your future endeavors.#JEEMainResult2018#HumansOfAndhra — Ganta Srinivasa Rao (@Ganta_Srinivasa) May 1, 2018

AP EAMCET 2018 Results are out and over 1 lakh candidates have qualified the Andhra Pradesh Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test (AP EAMCET) 2018 with a success of 72.28% in Engineering Paper and 87.6% success in Agriculture and Medical Paper.Approximately 2 lakh candidates had appeared for AP EAMCET 2018 exams earlier last week, seeking admissions to First Year of various professional courses in Engineering, Agriculture and Medical/Pharmacy streams in a total of 322 colleges viz 17 Government and 305 Private. There are 1,53,150 seats available for the academic session 2018-19 across the state of Andhra Pradesh.The AP EAMCET 2018 Results were declared by Mr Ganta Srinivasa Rao, Minister for Human Resource Development, Govt of Andhra Pradesh at Vijayawada today. Suraj Krishna - the AIR1 holder of JEE Mains 2018, has topped the AP EAMCET 2018 exam too.The results are available for download on third party websites like manabadi.com, vidyavision.com, manabadi.co.in and schools9.com; as the official website of Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) is still not responding.How to check AP EAMCET 2018 Results?Step 1 – Visit http://www.manabadi.com Step 2 – Click on Andhra Pradesh EAMCET Results 2018 Available NowStep 3 – Enter your Hall Ticket Number, Select Group and click on SubmitStep 4 – Download your Rank Card and take a printout for further referenceDirect Link - http://www.results.manabadi.co.in/2018/ap/eamcet/andhra-pradesh-eamcet-results-2018-0205.html