AP EAMCET 2018 Results Likely to be Released Tomorrow at sche.ap.gov.in
The results are expected to be announced around 12 noon tomorrow at Vijayawada.
Image for representation. Illustration by Mir Suhail/News18.
AP EAMCET 2018 Results are scheduled to be released on May 5, 2018; however, as per several reports the result for Andhra Pradesh Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test (AP EAMCET) 2018 is likely to be released tomorrow i.e. May 2, 2018 by Mr. Ganta Srinivasa Rao, HRD Minister of the state of Andhra Pradesh. The result is expected to be announced around 12 noon tomorrow at Vijayawada.
Candidates who had appeared in the AP EAMCET 20018 exam must keep a close watch on the official website and check for the result.
Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Kakinada (JNTUK) had conducted the entrance tests for various streams from 22nd to 25th April 2018 on behalf of Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE). The varsity had released the preliminary answer keys soon after and had invited representations till 28th April 20018. The Master Question Papers, Preliminary Keys and Students’ Response Sheets are still available on the official website and candidates can download them if not done already.
