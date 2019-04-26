Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

AP EAMCET 2019: Answer Key Released at sche.ap.gov.in, Here's How to Download, Raise Objection

The Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Kakinada has released the AP EAMCET 2019 Answer Key on April 25 (today) on its official website sche.ap.gov.in.

Trending Desk

Updated:April 26, 2019, 1:27 PM IST
AP EAMCET 2019: Answer Key Released at sche.ap.gov.in, Here's How to Download, Raise Objection
(Illustration by Mir Suhail/News18.com)
Loading...
AP EAMCET 2019 | The Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Kakinada has released the AP EAMCET 2019 Answer Key on April 25 (today) on its official website sche.ap.gov.in. The exam conducting authority Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU) Kakinada has notified applicants to download their 2019 AP EAMCET Answer Key to check their marked answers.

The JNTU has also added that candidates can raise an objection to the AP EAMCET 2019 Answer Key on or before April 26.

Steps to Download AP EAMCET 2019 Answer Key

Step 1- Visit the official website sche.ap.gov.in for initiating the AP EAMCET 2019 Answer Key download process.

Step 2- Then, enter your registration number and hall ticket number and click on 'get AP EAMCET 2019 Answer Key details' tab

Step 3- Your AP EAMCET 2019 Answer Key will be displayed on the screen. Save the PDF and also take a printout.

The soft copy of AP EAMCET Answer Key 2019 will be required during raising an objection against the declared AP EAMCET 2019 Answer Key.

Candidates, who doubt some of the answers declared by the JNTU as wrong in the official AP EAMCET 2019 Answer Key, are allowed to raise an objection. Candidates can raise an objection against AP EAMCET 2019 Answer Key on or before April 26 at 5 pm.

Step for Raising Objection

Step 1- After downloading your AP EAMCET 2019 Answer Key, a candidate has to send soft copy of his/her Specific Question Paper, responses submitted by him/her and the corresponding answers (as in the declared preliminary AP EAMCET 2019 Answer Key)

Step 2- Along with the above-listed documents, a candidate has to also provide an authorised proof (book, blog) in support of his/her said correct response.

Step 3- Send these soft copies of documents by writing an email at apeamcet2019objections@gmail.com before April 26 Friday by 5 pm.

After submission of objection against AP EAMCET 2019 Answer Key, the JNTU will release a final answer key. Candidates who have qualified the examination will get admission for Engineering, Biotechnology, BTech (Dairy Technology), BTech (Agriculture Engineering), BTech (Food Science and Technology) and BSc (Agriculture), BSc (Horticulture), BVSc and AH/ BFSc, BPharmacy and Pharma D courses.
| Edited by: Anu Parthiban
