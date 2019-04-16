English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
AP EAMCET 2019: Hall Ticket to be Released Today at sche.ap.gov.in, Here Are the Updates
The AP Engineering Agricultural and Medical Common Entrance Test 2019 will be conducted by Jawaharlal Nehru Technical University (JNTU), Kakinada, on behalf of APSCHE.
(Illustration by Mir Suhail/News18.com)
AP EAMCET 2019 I The admit card for AP Engineering Agricultural and Medical Common Entrance Test (EAMCET) 2019 is expected to release today by 11:30 am. The candidates who have applied for AP EAMCET 2019 can download the admit card from the official website sche.ap.gov.in/eamcet. The AP EAMCET 2019 will take place from April 20 to April 23, 2019.
The AP Engineering Agricultural and Medical Common Entrance Test 2019 will be conducted by Jawaharlal Nehru Technical University (JNTU), Kakinada, on behalf of APSCHE. The AP EAMCET 2019 will provide admission into various professional courses offered by private colleges/universities in Andhra Pradesh.
AP EAMCET 2019: Here’s how you can download your admit card
Step 1: Visit the official website of APSCHE at sche.ap.gov.in/eamcet
Step 2: Click on the link download AP EAMCET 2019 Admit Card
Step 3: Enter your details for Andhra Pradesh EAMCET 2019 Entrance Examination that includes registration number, roll number, date of birth
Step 4: AP EAMCET 2019 Hall Ticket will appear
Step 5: Download the Admit Card for AP EAMCET 2019 and keep it safe
The online applications for AP EAMCET 2019 started in February, and the last date of registration was March 17. However, students who wish to appear for the examination can still apply for AP EAMCET 2019 with a late fee of Rs 10,000. The registration process is open till April 19.
