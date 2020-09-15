AP EAMCET 2020: Application Deadline Extended, Aspirants Can Fill Application Form by September 15 With a Late Fee of Rs 10,000

The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) has extended the application deadline for five Common Entrance tests (CET) 2020. Candidates can submit the application form for Andhra Pradesh Engineering Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test 2020 by September 15 with a late fee of Rs. 10,000.

The AP EAMCET is scheduled to be conducted from September 17 to 23. Candidates who already have submitted the application form can download their admit card from the official website.

The application deadline has also been extended for Postgraduate Engineering Common Entrance Test (AP PGECET), Education Common Entrance Test (AP EdCET), Law Common Entrance Test (AP LawCET) and Physical Education Common Entrance Test (AP PECET).

Here are the extended dates for other AP CET 2020

PGECET: September 23

EdCET: September 25

LAWCET: September 25

PECET: September 25

The official statement regarding the extension of dates reads, “Due to COVID conditions many students could not submit their applications. The conveners and APSCHE are receiving representations from candidates for providing a last chance to submit the applications by paying the late fee as applicable.”

A total of 2,72,720 candidates have filled the application form for AP EAMCET while 64,884 candidates for AP ICET and 37,167 candidates have applied for AP ECET.

Students can check the exam schedule for other AP CETs here

AP PGCET - September 26,

AP PGECET - September 28 to 30,

AP EDCET and AP LawCET - October 1

APPECET - October 2 to 5

All the examination will be conducted with precautions. The centres will be sanitised after completion of each session. The students will be also provided with sanitisers, gloves, face masks and thermal scanners before they enter the exam premises. Students are advised to visit the official website https://sche.ap.gov.in/APSCHEHome.aspx for further details.

AP EAMCET is conducted by Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University, Kakinada, on behalf of Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) to offer admission to various engineering, medical, agriculture and management courses.