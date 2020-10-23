AP EAMCET 2020 Counselling Starts Today, Read the Documents Required for Verification

AP EAMCET 2020 online counselling for admissions of the Andhra Pradesh Engineering Agricultural and Medical Common Entrance Test candidates has started today. Students who have successfully qualified the competitive AP EAMCET 2020 can sit for the online counselling at https://apeamcet.nic.in/Default.aspx, which is the official website of AP EAMCET. The AP EAMCET 2020 counselling procedure starts today and will remain open till October 27.

To participate in the AP EAMCET counselling 2020, candidates need to register and pay the fees on the website by clicking on the ‘pay processing fee’ tab and entering their hall ticket number and rank. In a notification released on October 17 on their website, it was informed that the charges for AP EAMCET 2020 counselling for unreserved category students are Rs 1,200. Students from the reserved category need to pay Rs 600 for the counselling.

The AP EAMCET counselling 2020 will involve filling of choices for colleges and courses, document verification and seat allotment.

The AP EAMCET 2020, which is conducted by Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University, Kakinada, gives admission to students in the state pharmacy, technical and agricultural colleges.

There will be several documents that the successful AP EAMCET 2020 candidates need to submit at the time of counselling. Here is the list of documents that need to be submitted for verification:

• AP EAMCET 2020 hall ticket

• AP EAMCET 2020 score card

• AP EAMCET 2020 counselling fee payment receipt

• Proof of Date of Birth

• Class 12th marksheet

• Transfer certificate from school

• Certificate of study from class 6 to 12

• Residence Certificate for the last 7 years

• Andhra Pradesh Residence Certificate of either parent for last 10 years

• Income certificate of parents on or after January 1, 2017 (including all income sources)

• EWS certificate from MeeSeva (valid for year 2020-21)

• Integrated Community Certificate

• If applicable, Local status Certificate

• Category certificates

The eligibility criteria for qualifying for AP EAMCET 2020 includes 10+2 or an equivalent exam. For the students from OC category, it is required that they have a minimum of 45 percent marks in group subjects, while the students from BC, ST and SC need to have a minimum of 40 percent marks in group subjects.