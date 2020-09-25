AP EAMCET 2020 Releases Declaration of Marks Forms, Direct Link Here

The marks declaration forms have been released on the Andhra Pradesh Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test (AP EAMCET) website. These forms are to be filled by the candidates who do not belong to Andhra Pradesh or Telangana intermediate boards and are seeking admission in universities of Andhra Pradesh.

The links to the AP EAMCET 2020 forms of marks declaration for Engineering, Agriculture and Medical aspirants can be found here:

https://sche.ap.gov.in/eamcet/PDF/APEAMCET2020_ENG_DECLARATION.pdf

https://sche.ap.gov.in/eamcet/PDF/APEAMCET2020_MED_DECLARATION.pdf

Students are required to print out the form, fill it and then send the copy via email, registered post or in person.

AP EAMCET is the entrance test conducted for admission in various Engineering, Agriculture and Medical colleges of Andhra Pradesh.

The test is conducted on behalf of the Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education by the Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Kakinada (JNTUK). The university was established in the year 2008. It was founded as the Government College of Engineering in 1946 but went on to become a state university. The university has 273 Engineering colleges affiliated to it, making it the second largest technological university of the country.

Since last five years, JNTUK has been conducting this test. On the basis of AP EAMCET results, candidates get admission in several courses in public and private colleges of the state.

The common entrance exam usually happens in the month of April, but this year, due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the computer-based exam was conducted between September 17 to September 25.

Students were asked to follow specific instructions like wearing a mask and were requested to practice social distancing at all times in order to keep them safe from getting infected by the virus. A video was shared on the website of AP EAMCET that gave detailed instructions to the candidates willing to take the test during the pandemic.

Covid-19 pandemic has infected over 58 lakh people and more than 92,000 people have died due to the coronavirus in India. Keeping the situation in mind, several entrance exams were delayed to avoid the spread of coronavirus.