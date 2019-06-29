AP EAMCET Counselling 2019: Registration Begins Today at apeamcet.nic.in, Check How to Apply

AP EAMCET 2019 Counselling| The registration process for AP EAMCET 2019 counselling has started on today (June 29) on the Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education’s official website apeamcet.nic.in.

Candidates can visit the Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education's official website for the AP EAMCET 2019 registration. Students can pay their registration fee through the AP EAMCET 2019 registration window - apeamcet.nic.in and also are requested to lock their preferred college. The AP EAMCET 2019 registration and fee payment can be made till July 8. The Andhra Pradesh 2019 EAMCET Counselling fee is Rs. 1,200 for Open Category (OC) and Backward Caste (BC) category candidates. While SC/ST candidates have to pay Rs 600.

The complete schedule of AP EAMCET 2019 counselling can be read in the direct link here.

Andhra Pradesh EAMCET 2019 Counselling: Know How to Register, Choice Locking Process

Step 1- Visit the official website apeamcet.nic.in.

Step 2- Pay AP EAMCET Counselling fee 2019 and then check your Certificate/document verification status to proceed proceeding

Step 3- Check it by entering your AP EAMCET admit card number, AP EAMCET 2019 Rank and captcha given on right side of the homepage

Step 4- Hit the AP EAMCET 2019 verification status

Step 5- On positive verification status, proceed with choice filling and locking

Step 6- Take a printout of AP EAMCET 2019 registration slip

The verification of documents will be done from July 1 to July 6. The AP EAMCET 2019 seat allotment for this year will be published on July 11.

Candidates whose documents are unverified have to visit the help centres for the verification of their documents. For further query related to AP EAMCET 2019 admission process candidates can call on these helpline numbers 7995645692, 7995845619.