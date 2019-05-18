English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
AP EAMCET Result 2019 Delayed: APSCHE to Announce AP EAMCET Result on This Date at apsche.org
The AP EAMCET 2019 result will be released by the Andhra Pradesh State Council for Higher Education on its official website apsche.org.
(Image: News18.com)
AP EAMCET Result 2019|The Andhra Pradesh State Council for Higher Education (APSCHE) has announced that the AP EAMCET 2019 Result is delayed till May 27. Candidates, who are waiting for their final Telangana Intermediate revaluation and re-verification result for the current academic year 2018-2019, are requested to stay hooked to the website for future updates. The AP EAMCET 2019 result will be released by the Andhra Pradesh State Council for Higher Education on its official website apsche.org. The Andhra Pradesh Engineering Agriculture Medical Common Entrance Test AP EAMCET Result 2019 was scheduled to be declared on May 18 (Saturday). Now, AP EAMCET Result 2019 is postponed. The AP EAMCET 2019 result will be announced after May 27.
As per the statement issued by the Chairman of the Andhra Pradesh State Council for Higher Education on May 16, Mr S. Vijaya Raju has said that the decision was taken in the larger interest of the students following a letter received from the Secretary of the Board of Intermediate Education, Telangana. Once the Telangana Intermediate revaluation result is declared on May 27 as per the direction of the High Court of Telangana, then confirmed date for AP EAMCET Result will be announced.
Once the 2019 Telangana Intermediate revaluation result is declared candidates with their revised and final scores can opt for AP EAMCET admission process.
- 2019 AP EAMCET Result revised date
- Andhra Pradesh State Council for Higher Education
- AP EAMCET Result 2019
- APSCHE
