Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
CO-PRESENTED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

AP EAMCET Result 2019 Delayed: APSCHE to Announce AP EAMCET Result on This Date at apsche.org

The AP EAMCET 2019 result will be released by the Andhra Pradesh State Council for Higher Education on its official website apsche.org.

Trending Desk

Updated:May 18, 2019, 10:30 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
AP EAMCET Result 2019 Delayed: APSCHE to Announce AP EAMCET Result on This Date at apsche.org
(Image: News18.com)
Loading...
AP EAMCET Result 2019|The Andhra Pradesh State Council for Higher Education (APSCHE) has announced that the AP EAMCET 2019 Result is delayed till May 27. Candidates, who are waiting for their final Telangana Intermediate revaluation and re-verification result for the current academic year 2018-2019, are requested to stay hooked to the website for future updates. The AP EAMCET 2019 result will be released by the Andhra Pradesh State Council for Higher Education on its official website apsche.org. The Andhra Pradesh Engineering Agriculture Medical Common Entrance Test AP EAMCET Result 2019 was scheduled to be declared on May 18 (Saturday). Now, AP EAMCET Result 2019 is postponed. The AP EAMCET 2019 result will be announced after May 27.

As per the statement issued by the Chairman of the Andhra Pradesh State Council for Higher Education on May 16, Mr S. Vijaya Raju has said that the decision was taken in the larger interest of the students following a letter received from the Secretary of the Board of Intermediate Education, Telangana. Once the Telangana Intermediate revaluation result is declared on May 27 as per the direction of the High Court of Telangana, then confirmed date for AP EAMCET Result will be announced.

Once the 2019 Telangana Intermediate revaluation result is declared candidates with their revised and final scores can opt for AP EAMCET admission process.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram