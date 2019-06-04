Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

AP EAMCET Result 2019: EAMCET Result Likely to be Declared Today at eamcet.tsche.gov.in, sche.ap.gov.in

The result of Engineering Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test (EAMCET) 2019 is delayed due to still pending declaration of TS Inter Revaluation Result or Telangana State Intermediate Result for the academic year 2018-2019.

Trending Desk

Updated:June 4, 2019, 10:09 AM IST
(Image: News18.com)
EAMCET Result 2019: Soon the awaited EAMCET Result 2019 comprising of AP EAMCET Result 2019 for Andhra Pradesh and TS EAMCET Result 2019 for Telangana State shall be declared, probably in this week. The EAMCET Result 2019 will be officially announced at these official websites sche.ap.gov.in and eamcet.tshe.gov.in. The result of Engineering Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test (EAMCET) 2019 is delayed due to still pending declaration of TS Inter Revaluation Result or Telangana State Intermediate Result for the academic year 2018-2019. So, the EAMCET Result 2019 is expected to be declared as soon as the TS Inter Revaluation is out. Till now, the AP EAMCET 2019 answer key, TS EAMCET 2019 answer key is released.

EAMCET Result 2019: Check your TS EAMCET Result and AP EAMCET Result Online with these steps-

Step 1- Visit the official websites sche.ap.gov.in and eamcet.tshe.gov.in

Step 2- Click on TS EAMCET Result 2019 and AP EAMCET Result 2019 as applicable

Step 3- Enter the required detail

Step 4- Submit you details to view the EAMCET Result 2019

Step 5- The TS EAMCET Result 2019 and AP EAMCET Result 2019 can be viewed and downloaded

Step 6- Take a print out

According to a media report, the ranks scored by successful candidates in the TS EAMCET Result 2019 will be declared after May 27.

The TS EAMCET Result 2019 will be declared only, once the TS Inter Revaluation or Telangana State Intermediate Result is also declared.

This year, the AP EAMCET 2019 was conducted JNTU Kakinada from April 20 to April 24. Whereas, the JNTU Hyderabad conducted the TS EAMCET 2019 was May 3 to May 9.
