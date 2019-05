AP EAMCET Result 2019: JNTU Kakinada to Announce Results Shortly in Andhra Pradesh at sche.ap.gov.in

The exam conducting authority Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU), Kakinada, will announce the Andhra Pradesh Engineering Agricultural and Medical Common Entrance Test (AP EAMCET) 2019, AP EAMCET Result 2019, 2019 AP EAMCET today. The Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU) will publish the 2019 AP EAMCET result at its official website sche.ap.gov.in Candidates, who appeared for the AP EAMCET examination, can check their AP EAMCET result 2019 and scored mark in online mode at the JNTU website.Step 1: Visit the official website — sche.ap.gov.in Step 2: On the homepage, you will get ' 2019 AP EAMCET Result' click on the tabStep 3: Enter your registration number and hall ticket number for downloading AP EAMCET 2019 ResultStep 4: Click on the 'Submit' buttonStep 5: Your AP EAMCET 2019 Result will be displayed on the screen. Save PDF and keep the printout .Step 6: Download your result and take a print out of it for future referenceOnce the AP EAMCET 2019 results are announced today, the counselling process, which will be conducted in 3 phases, is expected to start from the first week of June, 2019.The state level AP EAMCET is an entrance exam for offering admission to undergraduate courses in engineering, agriculture and medical courses at colleges/Universities located in the state.The AP EAMCET 2019 examination was conducted between 20 April and 24 April for the academic session 2019.