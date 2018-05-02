English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
AP EAMCET Results 2018: Andhra Pradesh EAMCET Results Declared on sche.ap.gov.in
The AP EAMCET Results 2018 were declared on 2nd May (today) at 12 noon. The Andhra Pradesh Engineering, Agricultural, Medical Common Entrance Test (AP EAMCET) results 2018 were to be released on the official website of Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) – sche.ap.gov.in. The Andhra Pradesh EAMCET also known as the AP EAMCET results 2018 was earlier scheduled for release on 5th May 2018.
The Andhra Pradesh EAMCET also known as the AP EAMCET results 2018 was earlier scheduled for release on 5th May 2018; however, APSCHE on 1st May, 2018 declared that the Ranks of the Andhra Pradesh EAMCET results 2018 will be available on 2nd May 2018. ‘AP EAMCET - 2018 Ranks will be released at 12 Noon on 2nd May 2018’ read the official notification.
The Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Kakinada (JNTUK) had organised the Andhra Pradesh Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test (AP EAMCET) 2018 exam from 22nd April to 25th April 2018, last week for candidates seeking admissions to First Year of various professional courses in BE/BTech, B.Tech. (Dairy Technology), B.Tech. (Agriculture Engineering), B.Tech, (Food Science and Technology), B.Sc. (Agriculture, Horticulture), B.V.Sc. and Animal Husbandry/ B.F.Sc., B.Pharmacy and D.Pharma for the academic session 2018-19. Candidates need to qualify AP EAMCET 2018 in order to be eligible for round of counseling.
