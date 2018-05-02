GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
AP EAMCET Results 2018: Andhra Pradesh EAMCET Results Declared on sche.ap.gov.in

The AP EAMCET Results 2018 were declared on 2nd May (today) at 12 noon. The Andhra Pradesh Engineering, Agricultural, Medical Common Entrance Test (AP EAMCET) results 2018 were to be released on the official website of Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) – sche.ap.gov.in. The Andhra Pradesh EAMCET also known as the AP EAMCET results 2018 was earlier scheduled for release on 5th May 2018.

Updated:May 2, 2018, 1:53 PM IST
(Image: News18.com)
The AP EAMCET Results 2018 were declared on 2nd May (today) at 12 noon. The Andhra Pradesh Engineering, Agricultural, Medical Common Entrance Test (AP EAMCET) results 2018 were to be released on the official website of Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) – sche.ap.gov.in.

The Andhra Pradesh EAMCET also known as the AP EAMCET results 2018 was earlier scheduled for release on 5th May 2018; however, APSCHE on 1st May, 2018 declared that the Ranks of the Andhra Pradesh EAMCET results 2018 will be available on 2nd May 2018. ‘AP EAMCET - 2018 Ranks will be released at 12 Noon on 2nd May 2018’ read the official notification.

Candidates who had appeared in the The Andhra Pradesh Engineering, Agricultural, Medical Common Entrance Test (AP EAMCET) results 2018 can also check their AP EAMCET results 2018 on www.manabadi.com.

Direct Link: http://www.results.manabadi.co.in/2018/ap/eamcet/andhra-pradesh-eamcet-results-2018-0205.htm
How to check AP EAMCET Results 2018 or the Andhra Pradesh EAMCET Results 2018?

Step 1 – Visit the official website sche.ap.gov.in
Step 2 – Click on the link that says 'Andhra Pradesh EAMCET results 2018'
Step 3 – Enter your Hall Ticket Number, Select Group and click on Submit
Step 4 – Download your Rank Card and take a printout for further reference

The Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Kakinada (JNTUK) had organised the Andhra Pradesh Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test (AP EAMCET) 2018 exam from 22nd April to 25th April 2018, last week for candidates seeking admissions to First Year of various professional courses in BE/BTech, B.Tech. (Dairy Technology), B.Tech. (Agriculture Engineering), B.Tech, (Food Science and Technology), B.Sc. (Agriculture, Horticulture), B.V.Sc. and Animal Husbandry/ B.F.Sc., B.Pharmacy and D.Pharma for the academic session 2018-19. Candidates need to qualify AP EAMCET 2018 in order to be eligible for round of counseling.

