AP EAMCET Seat Allotment Result Today: When and Where To Check

AP EAMCET seat allotment result will be released on Sunday, January 3, 2021, by the Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE). The result will be announced after 6 pm on its official website-apeamcet.nic.in. All those candidates who have earlier registered for the AP EAMCET counselling will be able to download their results from apeamcet.nic.in.

AP EAMCET seat allotment result 2020: How to check

Step 1: Go to the official website of AP EAMCET- apeamcet.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link that reads ‘AP EAMCET allotment result’

Step 3: A new window will open on the screen

Step 4: Enter your credentials such as- login ID and password

Step 5: Once submitted, the AP EAMCET seat allotment result 2020 will appear on the screen

Step 6: Download the seat allotment letter and take a printout for future use

AP EAMCET seat allotment 2020 is based on the marks secured by the candidates in EAMCET entrance examination. Soon after AP EAMCET 2020 seat allotment is announced, candidates must report at the allotted institute within specified dates and time. If a candidate fails to report at the institution in time, his/her admission will be cancelled.

This year, the AP EAMCET 2020 seat allotment will be done for 143254 seats. Out of the total seats, as many as 138972 seats are available in private colleges across the state.

Through AP EAMCET 2020 counselling, admission to 70 per cent seats will be offered in convenor quota in private colleges while the remaining 30 per cent are offered via management quota.

Documents Required

For the completion of the admission process, candidates will be required to carry the following documents to the allotted institute:

AP EAMCET rank card

AP EAMCET admit card

Payment receipt of counselling fees

Class 10 and Class 12 mark sheet and certificate

Migration certificate (if applicable)

Government photo ID card

Domicile certificate, disability certificate and category certificate (if applicable)

Income Certificate (issued after January 1, 2020)