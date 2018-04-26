GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
AP ECET 2018 Hall Ticket Released at sche.ap.gov.in; Download Now!

JNTUA (on behalf of APSCHE) is scheduled to organize AP ECET 2018 on 3rd May 2018 for candidates seeking admissions to 2nd year level via Lateral Entry into Engineering/Pharmacy Courses for Diploma holders of Engineering & Technology and B.Sc for the academic year 2018-19.

Updated:April 26, 2018, 3:32 PM IST
AP ECET 2018 Hall Ticket Released at sche.ap.gov.in; Download Now!
APECET 2018 Hall Tickets have been released by the State Council of Higher Education, Andhra Pradesh on its official website – sche.ap.gov.in. Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University, Anantapur (JNTUA) (on behalf of APSCHE) is scheduled to organize Andhra Pradesh Engineering Common Entrance Test (AP ECET) 2018 on 3rd May 2018 for candidates seeking admissions to 2nd year level via Lateral Entry into Engineering/Pharmacy Courses for Diploma holders of Engineering & Technology and B.Sc for the academic year 2018-19. Candidates who have successfully applied for the same can follow the instructions below and download their Hall Tickets now:

How to download AP ECET 2018 Hall Ticket?

Step 1 – Visit the official website - http://sche.ap.gov.in

Step 2 – Click on AP ECET – 18

Step 3 – Click on Download Hall ticket

Step 4 – Enter your Registration Number and Date of Birth

Step 5 – Download the Hall Ticket and take a printout for further reference

Direct Link - http://sche.ap.gov.in/ECET/ECET/ECET_GetPrintHallTicket.aspx

The Common Entrance Test will comprise of 200 Multiple Choice Questions carrying 1 mark each. Candidates will be given 3 hours to attempt the same (10 am to 1 pm). The Preliminary Answer Key is scheduled to be released on 5th May 2018 and candidates will be able to post objections till 7th May 2018. The result of AP ECET 2018 is expected to be out on 10th May 2018.

Meanwhile, candidates who are gearing up for AP Engineering Common Entrance Test 2018 must practice the Mock Tests given on the ECET 2018 page to get familiar with the exam pattern and ascertain their readiness.

