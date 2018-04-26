English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
AP ECET 2018 Hall Ticket Released at sche.ap.gov.in; Download Now!
JNTUA (on behalf of APSCHE) is scheduled to organize AP ECET 2018 on 3rd May 2018 for candidates seeking admissions to 2nd year level via Lateral Entry into Engineering/Pharmacy Courses for Diploma holders of Engineering & Technology and B.Sc for the academic year 2018-19.
State Council of Higher Education, Andhra Pradesh's official website.
APECET 2018 Hall Tickets have been released by the State Council of Higher Education, Andhra Pradesh on its official website – sche.ap.gov.in. Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University, Anantapur (JNTUA) (on behalf of APSCHE) is scheduled to organize Andhra Pradesh Engineering Common Entrance Test (AP ECET) 2018 on 3rd May 2018 for candidates seeking admissions to 2nd year level via Lateral Entry into Engineering/Pharmacy Courses for Diploma holders of Engineering & Technology and B.Sc for the academic year 2018-19. Candidates who have successfully applied for the same can follow the instructions below and download their Hall Tickets now:
How to download AP ECET 2018 Hall Ticket?
Step 1 – Visit the official website - http://sche.ap.gov.in
Step 2 – Click on AP ECET – 18
Step 3 – Click on Download Hall ticket
http://sche.ap.gov.in/ECET/images/New-22-june.gif
Step 4 – Enter your Registration Number and Date of Birth
Step 5 – Download the Hall Ticket and take a printout for further reference
Direct Link - http://sche.ap.gov.in/ECET/ECET/ECET_GetPrintHallTicket.aspx
The Common Entrance Test will comprise of 200 Multiple Choice Questions carrying 1 mark each. Candidates will be given 3 hours to attempt the same (10 am to 1 pm). The Preliminary Answer Key is scheduled to be released on 5th May 2018 and candidates will be able to post objections till 7th May 2018. The result of AP ECET 2018 is expected to be out on 10th May 2018.
Meanwhile, candidates who are gearing up for AP Engineering Common Entrance Test 2018 must practice the Mock Tests given on the ECET 2018 page to get familiar with the exam pattern and ascertain their readiness.
Also Watch
How to download AP ECET 2018 Hall Ticket?
Step 1 – Visit the official website - http://sche.ap.gov.in
Step 2 – Click on AP ECET – 18
Step 3 – Click on Download Hall ticket
http://sche.ap.gov.in/ECET/images/New-22-june.gif
Step 4 – Enter your Registration Number and Date of Birth
Step 5 – Download the Hall Ticket and take a printout for further reference
Direct Link - http://sche.ap.gov.in/ECET/ECET/ECET_GetPrintHallTicket.aspx
The Common Entrance Test will comprise of 200 Multiple Choice Questions carrying 1 mark each. Candidates will be given 3 hours to attempt the same (10 am to 1 pm). The Preliminary Answer Key is scheduled to be released on 5th May 2018 and candidates will be able to post objections till 7th May 2018. The result of AP ECET 2018 is expected to be out on 10th May 2018.
Meanwhile, candidates who are gearing up for AP Engineering Common Entrance Test 2018 must practice the Mock Tests given on the ECET 2018 page to get familiar with the exam pattern and ascertain their readiness.
Also Watch
-
Xiaomi Mi Mix 2S First Look: Signature Redefined
-
Wednesday 25 April , 2018
Gautam Gambhir Steps Down as Delhi Daredevils Skipper, Says 'Couldn't Handle Pressure'
-
Wednesday 25 April , 2018
Watch: First Look of Canon EOS M50 'Mirrorless Camera'
-
Wednesday 25 April , 2018
News18 Explain : Asaram Convicted in Rape Case by Jodhpur Court
-
Friday 20 April , 2018
Review: Ducati 959 Panigale
Xiaomi Mi Mix 2S First Look: Signature Redefined
Wednesday 25 April , 2018 Gautam Gambhir Steps Down as Delhi Daredevils Skipper, Says 'Couldn't Handle Pressure'
Wednesday 25 April , 2018 Watch: First Look of Canon EOS M50 'Mirrorless Camera'
Wednesday 25 April , 2018 News18 Explain : Asaram Convicted in Rape Case by Jodhpur Court
Friday 20 April , 2018 Review: Ducati 959 Panigale
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Talvar 2: Vishal Bhardwaj To Make Film On Ryan International Student's Murder; Parents Unaware
- Lionel Messi Scores in EU Court Battle to Trademark Name
- Priyanka Chopra Slays it in an All Red Avatar on the Streets of New York City; See Pics
- Sonam Shuts Down Sexism, Asks 'Shahid Ki Shaadi Ho Gayi, Kisine Unse Pucha If He's Going to Work or Not?'
-