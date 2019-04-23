Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

AP ECET 2019: Admit Card Released, Download it at sche.ap.gov.in

The AP ECET 2019 is scheduled to take place on April 30. Earlier, the exam was scheduled to be held on April 19, however, it was postponed later.

Debdeep Mukherjee |

Updated:April 23, 2019, 4:33 PM IST
AP ECET 2019: Admit Card Released, Download it at sche.ap.gov.in
(Image: News18.com)
Loading...
AP ECET 2019 Admit Card I The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) has released admit card for Andhra Pradesh Engineering Common Entrance Test 2019. The 2019 AP ECET Admit Card was released today on their official website. All the applicants can download Admit Card 2019 AP ECET from the official website sche.ap.gov.in (https://sche.ap.gov.in/APSCHEHome.aspx) at the earliest.

The AP Engineering Common Entrance Test (AP ECET) is conducted by the Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University, Anantapur on behalf of APSCHE.

The AP ECET 2019 is scheduled to take place on April 30. Earlier, the exam was scheduled to be held on April 19, however, it was postponed later.

AP ECET 2019 Admit Card: How to download

Follow these steps for downloading the APECET 2019 Admit card.

Step 1: Visit AP ECET official website- https://sche.ap.gov.in/ecet

Step 2: Click on “Download AP ECET 2019 Hall Ticket” tab

Step 3: You will be directed to a new page

Step 4: On the new page, enter your registration number and DOB to download 2019 AP ECET Admit Card

Step 4: Click on ‘Download AP ECET Hall Ticket 2019’ tab

Step 5: Your 2019 AP ECET Admit Card or 2019 AP ECET Hall Ticket will appear on the screen. Download it and keep it for future use.

It is necessary for all the candidates to carry their 2019 Admit Card AP ECET at the allotted test center on the AP Engineering Entrance Examination day. The 2019 AP Engineering Test will take place from 10 am to 1 pm. The 2019 ECET AP will have 200 multiple-choice questions.
Candidates will be allotted colleges for admission to various Andhra Pradesh engineering and diploma courses depending upon their score and final merit list in AP ECET 2019.


