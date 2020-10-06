AP ECET 2020 Results Announced on the Official Website sche.ap.gov.in, Here is the Direct Link

After much speculation, the Andhra Pradesh State Council for Higher Education (AP SCHE) has announced the results for ECET 2020 today on October 6. The Andhra Pradesh Engineering Common Entrance Test (AP ECET) Results 2020 have been announced on the official website for the examination at sche.ap.gov.in. To check the AP ECET 2020 Results, all the candidates are advised to keep their registration number and ECET Hall Ticket number handy.

The AP ECET 2020 Exam was conducted on September 14 this year. The ECET exam is conducted every year for lateral admission into 2nd year regular B.E. and B.Tech. courses in university engineering colleges across Andhra Pradesh. The AP ECET exam also makes candidates eligible to lateral admission into 2nd year regular B. Pharmacy Course.

How to check AP ECET 2020 result:

Step 1: Visit the AP ECET official website at sche.ap.gov.in

Step 2: You will get a ‘Result’ link flashing on the main page

Step 3: On the login page, enter the roll number and other information requested

Step 4: Your AP ECET 2020 result will be displayed

Step 5: Download the result and take a printout

Here is the direct link for AP ECER 2020 exam: https://sche.ap.gov.in/ECET/ECET/ECET_GetResult.aspx

The AP ECET 2020 response sheets and preliminary answer keys of the candidates were released on the official website on September 15, 2020, a day after the exam was conducted. Along with AP ECET 2020 Answer key and response sheets, the council also issued the question papers of AP ECET 2020.

The exam-conducting authority opened a window of two days for candidates to raise objections to the preliminary answer key of AP ECET 2020. The last date of raising objections was September 17.

The AP ECET 2020 final answer key was released along with the result today. The AP ECET result 2020 will have scorecards of candidates, containing the ranks and merit score along with their qualifying status.