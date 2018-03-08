AP EdCET 2018 Application Process Begins Today; Exam on April 19, Apply Before April 5

AP EdCET 2018 Application Process has begun today on the official website of Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education - sche.ap.gov.in.The Andhra Pradesh Education Common Entrance Test 2018 is scheduled to be organized by Sri Venkateswara University, Tirupathi, on behalf of APSCHE on 19th April 2018.Candidates aspiring admissions to B.Ed. Regular Course in the Education Colleges of the state of Andhra Pradesh must apply online on or before 5th April 2018 for AP Ed.CET 2018. Online Registration with a late fee of Rs500 will be available till 10th April 2018.Candidates interested in applying for the same can follow the instructions below and apply online now:: Visit the official website - http://sche.ap.gov.in: Click on 'AP EdCET – 18' tab from the homepage: Click on 'Step 1 – Fee Payment' to pay the application fee and follow the steps ahead: Download confirmation page and take a printout for further reference- http://sche.ap.gov.in/EDCET/Edcet/EDCET_HomePage.aspxApplicants need to pay an application fee of Rs 650, (Rs 450 for SC/ST).Online Application Process Begins – 8th March 2018Last date to apply online without late fee – 5th April 2018Last date to apply online with late fee (Rs 500) – 10th April 2018Correction of online application – 8th to 9th April 2018Download Hall Tickets 12th April 2018APEDCET 2018 Examination – 19th April 2018, 11AM to 1PMThe applicant should have completed 19 years of age as on 1st July 2018.Applicant must have either passed or should be appearing for final year of Bachelor's degree at the time of applying for AP Ed.CET 2018. S/he should be able to produce marks memo and passing certificate at the time of admission.Applicant must have scored minimum 50% marks in Bachelor's or Master's degree (40% for SC, ST, BC (A/B/C/D/E), and physically handicapped candidates)Interested candidates must go through the detailed notification to ascertain their eligibility before applying for AP Ed.CET 2018.http://sche.ap.gov.in/EDCET/PDF/APEDCET2018_InstructionBooklet.pdf