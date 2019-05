AP EDCET Result 2019: Sri Venkateswara University Declared B.Ed Result at sche.ap.gov.in

In Andhra Pradesh, the Sri Venkateswara University, Tirupati, the AP EDCET 2019 result will officially declared today, i.e. May 17 anytime soon. The exam authority Sri Venkateswara University, which is also a state university, will be releasing the AP EDCET Result 2019, AP Education CET Result 2019, AP B.ed Result 2019, and Andhra Pradesh Education CET Result 2019 at its official website sche.ap.gov.in . The 2019 AP EDCET Result, AP Education CET Result 2019, AP B.ed Result 2019 was supposed to be declared on May 15, however it got postponed for May 17. Further, reason for the shift in date was not given.Step 1-Visit the Sri Venkateswara University’s official website i.e., sche.ap.gov.in Step 2- Search a tab saying ‘AP EDCET Result 2019’ on the homepage and click on itStep 3- Enter the required detailsStep 4- Click on the submit buttonStep 5- You can view your AP EDCET Result 2019, AP Education CET Result 2019, Andhra Pradesh Education CET Result 2019 on the screenStep 6: Download and take a printout for future referenceThe state level entrance exam Andhra Pradesh Education Common Entrance Test AP EDCET is conducted once in a year for offering admission into Bachelor of Education (B.Ed) programmes to qualifying candidates. This year, the AP EDCET 2019 was conducted by Sri Venkateswara University on behalf of AP State Council of Higher Education and nearly 11, 650 candidates took the exam. According a media report, a total of 14, 019 candidates who applied for the 2019 AP EDCET exam.The Sri Venkateswara University (SVU) is likely to release the AP EDCET answer key after the 2019 AP EDCET Result is declared. The schedule for AP EDCET answer key will be uploaded at the SVU’s webpage.