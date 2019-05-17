English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
AP EDCET Result 2019: Sri Venkateswara University to Declare B.Ed Result Today at sche.ap.gov.in
The AP EDCET Result 2019 was released by the Sri Venkateswara University on its official website sche.ap.gov.in.
(Illustration by Mir Suhail/News18.com)
Loading...
AP EDCET Result 2019 | In Andhra Pradesh, the Sri Venkateswara University, Tirupati, the AP EDCET 2019 result will officially declared today, i.e. May 17 anytime soon. The exam authority Sri Venkateswara University, which is also a state university, will be releasing the AP EDCET Result 2019, AP Education CET Result 2019, AP B.ed Result 2019, and Andhra Pradesh Education CET Result 2019 at its official website sche.ap.gov.in. The 2019 AP EDCET Result, AP Education CET Result 2019, AP B.ed Result 2019 was supposed to be declared on May 15, however it got postponed for May 17. Further, reason for the shift in date was not given.
AP EDCET Result 2019: Steps to check
Step 1-Visit the Sri Venkateswara University’s official website i.e., sche.ap.gov.in
Step 2- Search a tab saying ‘AP EDCET Result 2019’ on the homepage and click on it
Step 3- Enter the required details
Step 4- Click on the submit button
Step 5- You can view your AP EDCET Result 2019, AP Education CET Result 2019, Andhra Pradesh Education CET Result 2019 on the screen
Step 6: Download and take a printout for future reference
The state level entrance exam Andhra Pradesh Education Common Entrance Test AP EDCET is conducted once in a year for offering admission into Bachelor of Education (B.Ed) programmes to qualifying candidates. This year, the AP EDCET 2019 was conducted by Sri Venkateswara University on behalf of AP State Council of Higher Education and nearly 11, 650 candidates took the exam. According a media report, a total of 14, 019 candidates who applied for the 2019 AP EDCET exam.
The Sri Venkateswara University (SVU) is likely to release the AP EDCET answer key after the 2019 AP EDCET Result is declared. The schedule for AP EDCET answer key will be uploaded at the SVU’s webpage.
AP EDCET Result 2019: Steps to check
Step 1-Visit the Sri Venkateswara University’s official website i.e., sche.ap.gov.in
Step 2- Search a tab saying ‘AP EDCET Result 2019’ on the homepage and click on it
Step 3- Enter the required details
Step 4- Click on the submit button
Step 5- You can view your AP EDCET Result 2019, AP Education CET Result 2019, Andhra Pradesh Education CET Result 2019 on the screen
Step 6: Download and take a printout for future reference
The state level entrance exam Andhra Pradesh Education Common Entrance Test AP EDCET is conducted once in a year for offering admission into Bachelor of Education (B.Ed) programmes to qualifying candidates. This year, the AP EDCET 2019 was conducted by Sri Venkateswara University on behalf of AP State Council of Higher Education and nearly 11, 650 candidates took the exam. According a media report, a total of 14, 019 candidates who applied for the 2019 AP EDCET exam.
The Sri Venkateswara University (SVU) is likely to release the AP EDCET answer key after the 2019 AP EDCET Result is declared. The schedule for AP EDCET answer key will be uploaded at the SVU’s webpage.
- 2019 AP EDCET result date
- Andhra Pradesh Education CET Result 2019
- AP B.ed Result 2019
- AP EDCET Result 2019
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Kashmir Erupts in Protests Following 3-Year-Old's Rape in School Toilet
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
Why Elections May Mean Very Little To People In Jharkhand's Shingbhum
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
Mani Shankar Aiyar's Controversial Comment On Modi Sparks Outrage
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
''It's Luck That Has Brought us In Politics'', Says Dharmendra
-
Monday 13 May , 2019
News18 Originals: Prahlad Tipaniya, India’s First Kabir-Singing Parliamentarian?
Kashmir Erupts in Protests Following 3-Year-Old's Rape in School Toilet
Tuesday 14 May , 2019 Why Elections May Mean Very Little To People In Jharkhand's Shingbhum
Tuesday 14 May , 2019 Mani Shankar Aiyar's Controversial Comment On Modi Sparks Outrage
Tuesday 14 May , 2019 ''It's Luck That Has Brought us In Politics'', Says Dharmendra
Monday 13 May , 2019 News18 Originals: Prahlad Tipaniya, India’s First Kabir-Singing Parliamentarian?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- MG eZS Electric SUV Spied Ahead of Upcoming India Launch
- Telegram Founder Slams WhatsApp For Spyware Issue, says it Will Never be Secure
- Jim Parsons on Why He Chose to Quit The Big Bang Theory After 12 Seasons
- Elon Musk is Set to Review Tesla's Spendings, as The Cost Cutting Plans Are Implemented
- Is The Executive Order to Allow a Ban on Huawei Also Hurting American Companies?
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results