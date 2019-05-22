AP Educational Society Releases APRJC, APRDC CET, APREIS Results 2019 at aprjdc.apcfss.in

The Andhra Pradesh Residential Educational Institutions Society has declared the APRJC Result 2019, APRDC CET Result 2019, APRS Vth Result 2019 in online mode. The APRJC Result 2019, APRDC CET Result 2019, APRS Vth Result 2019 are published by the exam conducting authority on its official website aprjdc.apcfss.in (https://aprjdc.apcfss.in/) The APRJC Result 2019, APRDC CET Result 2019, APRS Vth Result 2019 was hosted by the Andhra Pradesh Residential Educational Institutions Society’s webpage.Below are given links for each APRJC Result 2019Candidates of the Andhra Pradesh Resident Junior College Common Entrance Test (APRJC-CET) , AP Resident Degree College CET exam, and AP Resident Society can download their APRJC Result 2019 from the official website by following these steps-Step 1: Visit the official website of APRJC aprjdc.apcfss.in.Step 2: Select the URL applicable for your APRJC Result 2019, APRDC CET Result 2019, APRS Vth Result 2019Step 3: Click on it and a new window will openStep 4: Enter the required details - registration number and APRJC Hall Ticket NumberStep 5: Submit these detailsStep 6: The APRJC Result 2019 will be displayed and download itThe APRJC CET is conducted for admissions to junior colleges in the state offering MPC, BiPC, CEC, and MEC courses. The exam this year was conducted May 9th from 10.00 am to 12.30 pm. APRDC CET is conducted for admissions to junior colleges for various UG courses offered by the participating colleges.The Andhra Pradesh Residential Junior College Common Entrance Test (APRJC CET) was held on May 10 and duration of the exam was 2:30 hours.