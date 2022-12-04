CHANGE LANGUAGE
AP Govt Accords Civic Reception to President Murmu
AP Govt Accords Civic Reception to President Murmu

PTI

Last Updated: December 04, 2022, 14:08 IST

Amravati, India

The President arrived in Vijayawada on Sunday morning on a two-day trip to Andhra Pradesh.(File Photo: PTI)

The President arrived in Vijayawada on Sunday morning on a two-day trip to Andhra Pradesh.(File Photo: PTI)

Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan and Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy welcomed the President and presented her the portraits of Sri Venkateswara Swamy.

President Droupadi Murmu was on Sunday felicitated by the Andhra Pradesh government at a civic reception in Vijayawada, on her maiden visit to the state.

Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan and Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy welcomed the President and presented her the portraits of Sri Venkateswara Swamy.

Union Minister for Tourism and Culture G Kishan Reddy, High Court Chief Justice Prashant Kumar Mishra and other dignitaries attended the event.

The President arrived in Vijayawada on Sunday morning on a two-day trip to Andhra Pradesh.

The Governor, Chief Minister, the Union Minister and Chief Secretary K S Jawahar Reddy accorded a warm reception on her arrival in the Vijayawada airport at Gannavaram.

She later proceeded to the Raj Bhavan in Vijayawada where the Governor hosted a banquet in her honour.

first published:December 04, 2022, 14:08 IST
last updated:December 04, 2022, 14:08 IST