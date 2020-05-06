AP Govt Launches 'YSR Mathsyakara Bharosa' Scheme For Fishermen, CM Announces Rs 3,000 Crore Project

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Wednesday announced launching of the 'YSR Mathsyakara Bharosa' scheme to provide Rs10,000 financial assistance to fishermen in the state.

Launching the scheme, Jagan said that it will help mitigate the problems of the fisherman on a permanent basis.

"The scheme offers help to 1.09 lakh fishermen families in the state. The earlier aid of Rs 4,000 has been increased to Rs 10,000 when fishing was prohibited. Despite a financial crunch due to the lockdown, our government considered the fishermen's problems bigger and initiated the scheme."

He exuded confidence that the new scheme would stop the migration of the fishermen to Gujarat and elsewhere for eking out their livelihood.

Jagan said the government has decided to spend Rs 3,000 crore to develop eight major shipping harbours and fish landing centers.

He added that the new facilities will be effective within the next three years.

To ensure them sustainable employment and welfare, we will provide all the necessary help," the Chief Minister said.

He added that the state government has increased Diesel subsidy from Rs 6.03 to Rs 9, and ex-gratia amount has been increased from Rs5 lakh to Rs 10 lakh for the kin of deceased fishermen.

