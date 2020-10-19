AP Govt Sending 8 Speed-boats For Rescue Work In Hyderabad

Amaravati:: The Andhra Pradesh government is sending eight speed-boats and life-jackets to neighbouring Telangana for rescue and relief operations in the rain- battered Hyderabad city. The Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Response Force personnel are also being sent to the neighbouring state, an official press release said here on Monday.

A record rainfall of over 43 cm left Hyderabad in tatters, with many areas still reeling under sheets of water due to overflowing drains and tanks. “The Telangana government has requested us to send boats for rescue and relief operations. Accordingly, we are sending three speed-boats from the state disaster management authority and five from the Andhra Pradesh Tourism Development Corporation,” the release said.

