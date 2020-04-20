AP Grama Sachivalayam 2020 Opens Recruitment for Grama/Ward Volunteer Posts at gswsvolunteer.apcfss.in

The Andhra Pradesh Government has released vacancies for the posts of grama/ward volunteers in the AP Grama Sachivalayam 2020. The application process for the AP Grama Sachivalayam 2020 recruitment will begin soon. All the interested candidates can read further details on the official website gswsvolunteer.apcfss.in.

The official dates for the beginning and conclusion of AP Grama Sachivalayam 2020 recruitment for grama/ward volunteers have not been declared yet. However, the recruitment officers have issued a tentative timeline for filling up the posts arose during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

AP Grama Sachivalayam 2020 Tentative Timeline

· Notification for inviting applications: April 20

· Dates to submit the applications: April 20 to 24

· Scrutiny of applicants on the basis of applications: by April 25

· Interviews for the posts: April 27 to 29

· Intimation letters to selected volunteers: April 27 to 29

· Positioning of the selected volunteers: May 1

The selection process will be done on the basis of scrutiny of applications, followed by an interview by the recruiting committee. For recruitment in panchayats, candidates will be interviewed by the Selection Committee consisting of MPDO/ Tahsildar / EO (PR&RD).

For recruitment in Urban Local Bodies, the Selection Committee will have Municipal Commissioner, Tahasildar and PO/TMC, MEPMA.

The interview will carry a weightage of 100 marks, with four sections divided into 25 marks each. A candidate should have knowledge about various government schemes, programs and welfare activities, previous work experience, leadership qualities and soft skills.

The interested candidates can read the detailed notification on the direct link.

