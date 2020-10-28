AP Grama Sachivalayam 2020 Result: Scores Announced at gramasachivalayam.ap.gov.in

AP Grama Sachivalayam 2020 Result has been announced for various category examinations. The Andhra Pradesh Grama/ Ward Sachivalayam Recruitment 2020 examinations were held by the AP state government. All the candidates who appeared for Andhra Pradesh (AP) Grama Sachivalayam Exam 2020 can now check their result on the official website of exam-conducting authority at gramasachivalayam.ap.gov.in. The AP Grama/ Ward Sachivalayam Recruitment 2020 examinations took place from September 20 to 26, 2020.

There were a total of 14 exams for various categories held for AP Ward Sachivalayam Recruitment 2020. The direct link for the AP Grama Sachivalayam 2020 Result has also been issued.

AP Grama/ Ward Sachivalayam Result 2020 - Steps and link to check

Step 1: Visit a browser as per your convenience to visit the official website gramasachivalayam.ap.gov.in

Step 2: After being directed to the home page, look for the ‘AP Grama Sachivalayam Result 2020’

Step 3: If the link is activated, click on Examination Results

Step 4: In a new window, you will be asked to enter your Hall Ticket Number and date of birth and the verification code

Step 5: Once you key in, your AP Grama/ Ward Sachivalayam Result 2020 will be available on the screen

AP Grama/ Ward Sachivalayam 2020 Examinations

The Andhra Pradesh Grama/ Ward Sachivalayam Recruitment 2020 hold 14 examinations for filling up different posts. The 7-day long exam schedule started with Category I and Category III Digital Assistant posts exam on September 20, 2020.

Next in line were Category - II (B) VRO / Village Surveyor and Category - II (A) Engg. Asst. / Ward Amenities Secretary examination, scheduled for September 21, while Category - III Ward Sanitation & Environment Secretary and Category - III Ward Welfare & Development Secretary (G-II) exams were held on September 22.

September 23 held recruitment exams for Category - III Village Agriculture Assistant and Category - III Ward Education & Data Processing Secretary. The exam for Category - III Ward Planning & Regulation Secretary and Category - III ANM / Ward Health Secretary (G-III) exams took place on September 24.

On September 25, candidates sat for Category - III Village Horticulture Assistant and Category - III Village Sericulture Assistant posts and Category - III Village Fisheries Assistant exam, while Category - III Animal Husbandry Assistant exams were scheduled on September 25 and 26, respectively.