AP Grama Sachivalayam Recruitment 2019 Allotment Letter Expected Today; Details at gramasachivalayam.ap.gov.in

The AP Grama Sachivalayam recruitment result 2019 was announced by Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy on September 19.

Trending Desk

September 30, 2019, 12:16 PM IST
The Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Department of Andhra Pradesh will release AP Grama Sachivalayam Recruitment 2019 Allotment letter on Monday. The AP release AP Grama Sachivalayam Recruitment Allotment letter 2019 for selected candidates will be published by the Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Department of Andhra Pradesh on its official website at gramasachivalayam.ap.gov.in. The AP Grama Sachivalayam recruitment result 2019 was announced by Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy on September 19.

Gopal Krishna Dwivedi, Principal Secretary Panchayati Raj and Rural Development has confirmed the news that the allotment letter process will begin from Monday. Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will give the first appointment letter to a candidate at Thummalapalli Kalakshetra, Vijaywada.

CM Jagan Mohan Reddy will address the new appointees via video conference.

Total, 1, 98,164 candidates had qualified for AP Grama Sachivalayam posts. The minimum qualifying marks for consideration of a candidate to the selection process are 40% (60 Marks) for OCs, 35% (52.5 Marks) for BCs and 30% (45 Marks) for SCs, STs and PHs or as per rules.

The appointed candidates will undergo a two-day training process from October 1-2.

