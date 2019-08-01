AP Grama Volunteer Merit List 2019 to be Released at gramavolunteer.ap.gov.in

AP Grama Volunteer Merit List 2019 | The Andhra Pradesh State Government is all set to release the AP Grama Volunteer recruitment result shortly.

According to a report published in The Times Of India, the AP Grama Volunteer Merit List will be released on August 1. The result of volunteer recruitment process, along with AP Ward Volunteer Merit List, will be available on the official website.

Candidates can check the AP Grama Volunteer Merit List on the official website gramavolunteer.ap.gov.in.

The selected candidates will be called for a document verification process.

How to Check the AP Grama Volunteer Merit List online:

1. Visit the official website of AP Grama/Ward Volunteer at gramavolunteer.ap.gov.in

2. Click on the link ‘AP Grama/ Ward Volunteer Merit List 2019’ once it is available

3. Log-in using either your Aadhar number or mobile number or Application ID

4. The AP Grama/ Ward Volunteer Merit List 2019 will be available on the screen

5. Download the list and keep a printout for future reference.

As per the official website, a total of 962708 candidates registered for the AP Grama Volunteer Recruitment out which 36444 were rejected. A total of 6,60,463 applications attended the orientation process.