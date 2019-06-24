Take the pledge to vote

AP Grama Volunteer Recruitment 2019: Online Application Begins at gramavolunteer.ap.gov.in

Andra Pradesh Ward Volunteer application form process begins from June 24 on the official website gramavolunteer.ap.gov.in

June 24, 2019
AP Grama Volunteer Recruitment 2019: Online Application Begins at gramavolunteer.ap.gov.in
Image for Representation only.
AP Grama Volunteer 2019 | The Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Department of Andhra Pradesh has started the registration process for selection of AP village volunteer or grama volunteer on the official website of gramavolunteer.ap.gov.in.

According to circular provided by the Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Department, the recruitment of AP Grama Volunteer 2019 or Ward Volunteer will boost the delivery of government schemes more effectively to beneficiaries. Under each AP Grama Volunteer, 50 households of the state will be given and of the total vacancies, 50% selection is reserved for women candidates.

Eligibility

The age limit should be between 18 to 35 years.

Registration, Application Process:

All interested and eligible applicants of AP Grama Volunteer or Ward Volunteer can apply at gramavolunteer.ap.gov.in and register themselves as steps are directed. A guide for filling applications form can be referred by clicking on this Link.

Steps for applying for AP Grama Volunteer 2019 or Ward Volunteer job openings are given below:

Step 1- Visit the official website of AP Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Department: gramavolunteer.ap.gov.in

Step 2- Click on ‘Apply now’ button

Step 3- Enter details for place, qualification, date of Birth and click check button and check your eligibility status

Step 4- Now, fill details for authentication of registration

Step 5- Enter personal, educational, socio-econmic, demography details and upload your photograph

Step 6- Review the application of AP Grama Volunteer, AP Village Volunteer and submit it

Step 7- Check your email id for generated application number and take a print out for future reference.

As per a report in the Times of India, the AP Grama Volunteer application form process will begin from June 24, 2019 and end on July 5, 2019. The scrutiny of the application form will take place on July 10, 2019.

