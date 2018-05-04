English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
AP ICET 2018 Answer Keys, Response Sheets & Question Papers Released at sche.ap.gov.in, Download Now
Sri Ventakeswara University (Tirupati) had organized Andhra Pradesh Integrated Common Entrance Test (AP ICET) on 2nd May 2018 for candidates seeking admissions to First Year of Master of Business Administration (MBA) and Master of Computer Applications (MCA), and for lateral entry into Second Year of Master of Computer Applications (MCA) programmes for 2018-19 academic year.
Screen grab of the official website of APSCHE.
AP ICET Answer Keys 2018 have been released by Sri Ventakeswara University, Tirupati on the official website of APSCHE - sche.ap.gov.in.
Candidates who had appeared for the AP ICET 2018 exam can follow the instructions below and download Answer Keys, Response Sheets & Exam Papers now:
How to Download AP ICET 2018 Answer Keys, Response Sheets & Exam Papers:
Step 1 – Visit the official website - http://sche.ap.gov.in
Step 2 – Click on ‘Exam Papers & Preliminary Keys
Step 3 – Click on Answer Keys and Question Papers as organized in Shift 1 and Shift 2
Step 4 – Download the pdf and take a printout for further reference
Direct Link:
http://sche.ap.gov.in/ICET/ICET/ICET_ExamPapersKeys.aspx#
Candidates must know that they need to score minimum 25% marks (50/200) to qualify AP ICET 2018.
| Edited by: Bijaya Das
