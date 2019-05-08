Take the pledge to vote

AP ICET 2019: AP State Council for Higher Education Releases Results at sche.ap.gov.in

The state level engineering exam AP Integrated Common Entrance Test 2019 was conducted by Sri Venkateswara University, Tirupati on behalf of AP State Council for Higher Education (APSCHE).

Trending Desk

Updated:May 8, 2019, 5:04 PM IST
AP ICET Result 2019 | The AP ICET Result 2019 have been announced by the Sri Venkateswara University, Tirupati soon. The state level engineering exam AP Integrated Common Entrance Test 2019 was conducted by Sri Venkateswara University, Tirupati on behalf of AP State Council for Higher Education (APSCHE). The AP ICET result 2019, AP Integrated Common Entrance Test AP ICET Result 2019 has been declared at APSCHE AP State Council for Higher Education’s official website- sche.ap.gov.in

However, as per the previous schedule, in Vijayawada, the 2019 AP ICET result was to be published by 11:30 in online mode but was released later. Candidates who appeared for the AP Integrated Common Entrance Test AP ICET can access their results using their admit cards and hall ticket numbers.

AP ICET Result 2019: Steps to check

Step 1: Visit the APSCHE’s official website, sche.ap.gov.in to check your AP ICET 2019 result

Step 2: On the homepage, find and click the AP ICET result 2019

Step 3: On the new page, enter the required details like registration number and date of birth

Step 4: Your AP ICET result 2019 will be displayed. Download and keep the hard copy safely.

The AP Integrated Common Entrance Test entrance exam was conducted on April 26 in two shifts for granting admission MBA and MCA courses. The final answer key is scheduled for online upload on May 13.
