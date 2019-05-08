Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
SPONSORED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

AP ICET Result 2019: AP State Council for Higher Education Declares ICET 2019 Results at sche.ap.gov.in.

The AP ICET result 2019, AP Integrated Common Entrance Test AP ICET Result 2019 was released on AP State Council for Higher Education’s official website- sche.ap.gov.in.

Trending Desk

Updated:May 8, 2019, 4:08 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
AP ICET Result 2019: AP State Council for Higher Education Declares ICET 2019 Results at sche.ap.gov.in.
Image for representation.
Loading...
AP ICET Result 2019 | Sri Venkateswara University in Tirupati on Wednesday afternoon announced Andhra Pradesh ICET 2019 results. The state level engineering exam AP Integrated Common Entrance Test 2019 was conducted by the institute on the behalf of the Andhra Pradesh State Council for Higher Education (APSCHE). The AP ICET result 2019, AP Integrated Common Entrance Test AP ICET Result 2019 was released on AP State Council for Higher Education’s official website- sche.ap.gov.in (www.sche.ap.gov.in)

According to the previous schedule, in Vijayawada, the 2019 AP ICET result was to be published by 11:30 am but was declared later in the afternoon.

According to a Times of India report, Karumudi Naga Suman topped the AP ICET 2019 exam while Kavya Sri secured the second rank. This year, AP Integrated Common Entrance Test Entrance Exam was conducted on April 26 in two sessions for students who wanted to secure admission in MBA and MCA courses in various universities across the state. The final answer key for the AP ICET 2019 will be published on the website on May 13.

While the minimum marks required for general category students to make it to the merit list for AP ICET 2019 is 25 to 50 marks out of 200, there is no minimum qualifying marks for reserved category candidates.

Candidates who appeared for the AP Integrated Common Entrance Test AP ICET can check their admit cards and hall ticket numbers.

AP ICET Result 2019: Here’s how you can check your result

Step 1: Visit the APSCHE’s official website, sche.ap.gov.in
Step 2: On the homepage, find and click the AP ICET result 2019 option
Step 3: In the redirected page, enter the required details like registration number and date of birth
Step 4: Your AP ICET result 2019 will be displayed. Download and print a copy of the results.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
T&C Apply. ARN EU/04/19/13626
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram