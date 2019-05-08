English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
AP ICET Result 2019: AP State Council for Higher Education Declares ICET 2019 Results at sche.ap.gov.in.
The AP ICET result 2019, AP Integrated Common Entrance Test AP ICET Result 2019 was released on AP State Council for Higher Education’s official website- sche.ap.gov.in.
Image for representation.
Loading...
AP ICET Result 2019 | Sri Venkateswara University in Tirupati on Wednesday afternoon announced Andhra Pradesh ICET 2019 results. The state level engineering exam AP Integrated Common Entrance Test 2019 was conducted by the institute on the behalf of the Andhra Pradesh State Council for Higher Education (APSCHE). The AP ICET result 2019, AP Integrated Common Entrance Test AP ICET Result 2019 was released on AP State Council for Higher Education’s official website- sche.ap.gov.in (www.sche.ap.gov.in)
According to the previous schedule, in Vijayawada, the 2019 AP ICET result was to be published by 11:30 am but was declared later in the afternoon.
According to a Times of India report, Karumudi Naga Suman topped the AP ICET 2019 exam while Kavya Sri secured the second rank. This year, AP Integrated Common Entrance Test Entrance Exam was conducted on April 26 in two sessions for students who wanted to secure admission in MBA and MCA courses in various universities across the state. The final answer key for the AP ICET 2019 will be published on the website on May 13.
While the minimum marks required for general category students to make it to the merit list for AP ICET 2019 is 25 to 50 marks out of 200, there is no minimum qualifying marks for reserved category candidates.
Candidates who appeared for the AP Integrated Common Entrance Test AP ICET can check their admit cards and hall ticket numbers.
AP ICET Result 2019: Here’s how you can check your result
Step 1: Visit the APSCHE’s official website, sche.ap.gov.in
Step 2: On the homepage, find and click the AP ICET result 2019 option
Step 3: In the redirected page, enter the required details like registration number and date of birth
Step 4: Your AP ICET result 2019 will be displayed. Download and print a copy of the results.
According to the previous schedule, in Vijayawada, the 2019 AP ICET result was to be published by 11:30 am but was declared later in the afternoon.
According to a Times of India report, Karumudi Naga Suman topped the AP ICET 2019 exam while Kavya Sri secured the second rank. This year, AP Integrated Common Entrance Test Entrance Exam was conducted on April 26 in two sessions for students who wanted to secure admission in MBA and MCA courses in various universities across the state. The final answer key for the AP ICET 2019 will be published on the website on May 13.
While the minimum marks required for general category students to make it to the merit list for AP ICET 2019 is 25 to 50 marks out of 200, there is no minimum qualifying marks for reserved category candidates.
Candidates who appeared for the AP Integrated Common Entrance Test AP ICET can check their admit cards and hall ticket numbers.
AP ICET Result 2019: Here’s how you can check your result
Step 1: Visit the APSCHE’s official website, sche.ap.gov.in
Step 2: On the homepage, find and click the AP ICET result 2019 option
Step 3: In the redirected page, enter the required details like registration number and date of birth
Step 4: Your AP ICET result 2019 will be displayed. Download and print a copy of the results.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Hans Raj Hans On Congress Ditching Him And Modi Being Re-Elected
-
Monday 06 May , 2019
Fighting Pollution, The Vietnamese Way
-
Saturday 04 May , 2019
Elections 2019: 'Employment Is As Important As National Security', Rahul Gandhi To News18
-
Friday 03 May , 2019
Elections 2019: I Am Not a Reluctant Politician Says Priyanka Gandhi
-
Friday 03 May , 2019
Cyclone Fani Makes Landfall In Odisha's Puri district
Hans Raj Hans On Congress Ditching Him And Modi Being Re-Elected
Monday 06 May , 2019 Fighting Pollution, The Vietnamese Way
Saturday 04 May , 2019 Elections 2019: 'Employment Is As Important As National Security', Rahul Gandhi To News18
Friday 03 May , 2019 Elections 2019: I Am Not a Reluctant Politician Says Priyanka Gandhi
Friday 03 May , 2019 Cyclone Fani Makes Landfall In Odisha's Puri district
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Lionel Messi Was Left at Anfield by Barcelona Team Bus after Shock Champions League Loss to Liverpool
- Anfield: Liverpool's 'Temple', Their 12th Man Who Took Them to Champions League Final
- In 'Game of Thrones', All Men Must Die and All Women Must Have Sex
- When Lilly Singh Tracked Down All of Met Gala Just to Hug Deepika Padukone
- IPL 2019 | Key Battles – Eliminator: Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results