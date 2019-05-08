AP ICET Result 2019: AP State Council for Higher Education Declares ICET 2019 Results at sche.ap.gov.in.

Sri Venkateswara University in Tirupati on Wednesday afternoon announced Andhra Pradesh ICET 2019 results. The state level engineering exam AP Integrated Common Entrance Test 2019 was conducted by the institute on the behalf of the Andhra Pradesh State Council for Higher Education (APSCHE). The AP ICET result 2019, AP Integrated Common Entrance Test AP ICET Result 2019 was released on AP State Council for Higher Education’s official website- sche.ap.gov.in (www.sche.ap.gov.in)According to the previous schedule, in Vijayawada, the 2019 AP ICET result was to be published by 11:30 am but was declared later in the afternoon.According to a Times of India report, Karumudi Naga Suman topped the AP ICET 2019 exam while Kavya Sri secured the second rank. This year, AP Integrated Common Entrance Test Entrance Exam was conducted on April 26 in two sessions for students who wanted to secure admission in MBA and MCA courses in various universities across the state. The final answer key for the AP ICET 2019 will be published on the website on May 13.While the minimum marks required for general category students to make it to the merit list for AP ICET 2019 is 25 to 50 marks out of 200, there is no minimum qualifying marks for reserved category candidates.Candidates who appeared for the AP Integrated Common Entrance Test AP ICET can check their admit cards and hall ticket numbers.Step 1: Visit the APSCHE’s official website, sche.ap.gov.inStep 2: On the homepage, find and click the AP ICET result 2019 optionStep 3: In the redirected page, enter the required details like registration number and date of birthStep 4: Your AP ICET result 2019 will be displayed. Download and print a copy of the results.