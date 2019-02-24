English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
AP Inter Hall Tickets 2019 Released for First, Second Year; Click for Direct Link
Andhra Pradesh board Intermediate theory exams will be conducted between February 28 and March 18.
Representative image
Andhra Pradesh Intermediate Hall Ticket 2019 has released for upcoming board exams in online mode for first and second-year students. The students can download the AP inter hall ticket 2019 from the official website jnanabhumi.ap.gov.in.
AP board Intermediate theory exams will be conducted between February 28 and March 18.
How to download AP Intermediate hall ticket:
1. Click on the official - jnanabhumi.ap.gov.in
2. Now a new page will open
3. Choose your stream and fill roll number
4. Click on ‘Get Hall Ticket’ button
5. Admit card will appear on the screen.
6. Take a printout and keep it safe for future references.
7. Link to download BIEAP hall ticket 2019 for Intermediate are given below
Candidates are suggested to check all the basic details mentioned in the admit card. In case of any discrepancy, they should communicate with the board officials. Candidates have to get the admit card signed by Principal to consider it as valid. It is mandatory to carry admit card to the examination hall.
Candidates are suggested to check all the basic details mentioned in the admit card. In case of any discrepancy, they should communicate with the board officials. Candidates have to get the admit card signed by Principal to consider it as valid. It is mandatory to carry admit card to the examination hall.
