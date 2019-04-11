English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
AP Inter I/II Year Results 2019: BIEAP to Declare Intermediate 1st, 2nd Year Result on April 12 at bieap.gov.in
The BIEAP will announce the AP Intermediate First and Second Year results on its official website bieap.gov.in or the examresults.net.
(Image: News18.com)
Loading...
AP Inter I/II Year Results 2019 | The Andhra Pradesh Board of Intermediate Education will declare the AP Inter 1st and 2nd year Results 2019 on April 12. The BIEAP will announce the AP Intermediate First and Second Year results on its official website bieap.gov.in or the examresults.net. Last year, the Board of Intermediate Education Andhra Pradesh had released the result on April 13.
The BIEAP had earlier announced that Intermediate students will not see any delay in the result declaration due to Lok Sabha polls. BIEAP said, "The Lok Sabha elections will not affect the board exam results, the inter results of the 1st, 2nd year examinations will be declared as scheduled by the end of April."
As per the AP Intermediate Time Table 2019, the AP Inter I year exam was scheduled from 27 February to 16 March, 2019. The exam dates for AP Inter II year exam was scheduled from 28 February to 18 March, 2019.
How to Check AP Inter I/II Year Results 2019
Step 1. Log onto either bieap.gov.in or examresults.net website.
Step 2. Look for the link which says Andhra Inter 1st and 2nd year Results 2019
Step 3. Click on the link and fill up all the details to get your Andhra Inter Results 2019
Step 4. Download your Andhra Pradesh Intermediate result and keep a print-out of the same.
Last year, the Board of Intermediate Education Andhra Pradesh BIEAP Intermediate first year result 2018 was announced by Ganta Srinivasa Rao and the pass percentage stood at 62%.
Andhra Inter Second Year Result 2019 - AP Inter II Year Results
GENERAL - SMS - APGEN2
REGISTRATION NO to 56263
VOC. - SMS - APVOC2
REGISTRATION NO to 56263
Andhra Inter 1st Year Results 2019 - AP Inter First Year Result
GENERAL - SMS - APGEN1
REGISTRATION NO to 56263
VOC. - SMS - APVOC1
REGISTRATION NO to 56263
The BIEAP had earlier announced that Intermediate students will not see any delay in the result declaration due to Lok Sabha polls. BIEAP said, "The Lok Sabha elections will not affect the board exam results, the inter results of the 1st, 2nd year examinations will be declared as scheduled by the end of April."
As per the AP Intermediate Time Table 2019, the AP Inter I year exam was scheduled from 27 February to 16 March, 2019. The exam dates for AP Inter II year exam was scheduled from 28 February to 18 March, 2019.
How to Check AP Inter I/II Year Results 2019
Step 1. Log onto either bieap.gov.in or examresults.net website.
Step 2. Look for the link which says Andhra Inter 1st and 2nd year Results 2019
Step 3. Click on the link and fill up all the details to get your Andhra Inter Results 2019
Step 4. Download your Andhra Pradesh Intermediate result and keep a print-out of the same.
Last year, the Board of Intermediate Education Andhra Pradesh BIEAP Intermediate first year result 2018 was announced by Ganta Srinivasa Rao and the pass percentage stood at 62%.
Andhra Inter Second Year Result 2019 - AP Inter II Year Results
GENERAL - SMS - APGEN2
VOC. - SMS - APVOC2
Andhra Inter 1st Year Results 2019 - AP Inter First Year Result
GENERAL - SMS - APGEN1
VOC. - SMS - APVOC1
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Elections 2019: In Biggest Interview, PM Modi Says BJP Will Win With Bigger Majority Than 2014
-
Tuesday 09 April , 2019
Opposition Reacts To PM Modi's Interview To News18
-
Monday 08 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Congress Calls BJP Manifesto a ‘Balloon of Lies’
-
Saturday 06 April , 2019
'If Speaking Truth Is A Rebellion Then Yes, I Am A Rebel': Shatrughan Sinha
-
Thursday 04 April , 2019
Smriti Irani: The Gandhis Have Cheated Amethi
Elections 2019: In Biggest Interview, PM Modi Says BJP Will Win With Bigger Majority Than 2014
Tuesday 09 April , 2019 Opposition Reacts To PM Modi's Interview To News18
Monday 08 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Congress Calls BJP Manifesto a ‘Balloon of Lies’
Saturday 06 April , 2019 'If Speaking Truth Is A Rebellion Then Yes, I Am A Rebel': Shatrughan Sinha
Thursday 04 April , 2019 Smriti Irani: The Gandhis Have Cheated Amethi
Live TV
Recommended For You
- After Disha Patani, Priya Prakash Varrier Gets Trolled for Copy-Pasting Instagram Post
- Swara Bhasker, Renuka Shahane Among First Celebs to React on EC's Order Stalling Modi Biopic
- Katie Bouman, the Scientist Behind the First-Ever Black Hole Image, is Now an Internet Star
- Elections 2019: UDAY, AYUSH, BHIM & Other Names Show the Modi Govt Loves Acronyms
- Black Hole Image Revealed to Public for the First Time Ever
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results