LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

AP Inter I/II Year Results 2019: BIEAP to Release Intermediate 1st, 2nd Year Result in April; Date and Steps

The BIEAP will announce the AP Intermediate First and Second Year results on its official website bieap.gov.in or the examresults.net.

News18.com

Updated:April 7, 2019, 7:52 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
AP Inter I/II Year Results 2019: BIEAP to Release Intermediate 1st, 2nd Year Result in April; Date and Steps
(Image: News18.com)
Loading...
AP Inter I/II Year Results 2019 | The Andhra Pradesh Board of Intermediate Education will declare the AP Inter 1st and 2nd year Results 2019 in the last week of April. The BIEAP will announce the AP Intermediate First and Second Year results on its official website bieap.gov.in or the examresults.net. Last year, the Board of Intermediate Education Andhra Pradesh had released the result on April 13.

The BIEAP had earlier announced that Intermediate students will not see any delay in the result declaration due to Lok Sabha polls. BIEAP said, "The Lok Sabha elections will not affect the board exam results, the inter results of the 1st, 2nd year examinations will be declared as scheduled by the end of April."

As per the AP Intermediate Time Table 2019, the AP Inter I year exam was scheduled from 27 February to 16 March, 2019. The exam dates for AP Inter II year exam was scheduled from 28 February to 18 March, 2019.

How to Check AP Inter I/II Year Results 2019

Step 1. Log onto either bieap.gov.in or examresults.net website.

Step 2. Look for the link which says Andhra Inter 1st and 2nd year Results 2019

Step 3. Click on the link and fill up all the details to get your Andhra Inter Results 2019

Step 4. Download your Andhra Pradesh Intermediate result and keep a print-out of the same.

Last year, the Board of Intermediate Education Andhra Pradesh BIEAP Intermediate first year result 2018 was announced by Ganta Srinivasa Rao and the pass percentage stood at 62%.

Andhra Inter Second Year Result 2019 - AP Inter II Year Results
GENERAL - SMS - APGEN2REGISTRATION NO to 56263
VOC. - SMS - APVOC2REGISTRATION NO to 56263

Andhra Inter 1st Year Results 2019 - AP Inter First Year Result
GENERAL - SMS - APGEN1REGISTRATION NO to 56263
VOC. - SMS - APVOC1REGISTRATION NO to 56263

Related Stories

| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram