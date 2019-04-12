English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
AP Inter Result 2019: Andhra Pradesh Board Declared Inter 1st, 2nd Year Scores at bieap.gov.in
The AP Inter 1st and 2nd year result 2019 released by the Andhra Pradesh Board of Intermediate Education (BIEAP) on its official website bieap.gov.in or the examresults.net.
(Image: News18.com)
AP Inter Result 2019 | In Andhra Pradesh, the AP Inter 1st and 2nd year Result 2019 declared by the Andhra Pradesh Board of Intermediate Education, also known as, the BIEAP. The BIEAP released the AP Intermediate Board results for both first and second year results on its official website at bieap.gov.in . However, Andhra Pradesh Board students can also get their Inter results at examresults.net.
This year, the BIEAP announced the AP Inter 1st and 2nd year result early in comparison to last year’s. Last year, the Board of Intermediate Education Andhra Pradesh had released the result on April 13. In 2018, the Board of Intermediate Education Andhra Pradesh, was released by the Andhra Pradesh HRD Minister Ganta Srinivasa Rao.
How to Check AP Inter I/II Year Results 2019
Step 1. Log onto either bieap.gov.in or examresults.net website.
Step 2. Look for the link which says Andhra Inter 1st and 2nd year Results 2019
Step 3. Click on the link and fill up all the details to get your Andhra Inter Results 2019
Step 4. Download your Andhra Pradesh Intermediate result and keep a print-out of the same.
In 2018, the pass percentage stood at 73.3% and out of the 5,16,103 candidates, Tejvardhan Reddy had topped the AP Inter Result with 992 marks.
This year, the AP Inter I year exam was conducted from February 27 to March 16. The exam dates for AP Inter II year exam was held from February 28 to March 18, 2019.
Andhra Inter Second Year Result 2019 - AP Inter II Year Results
GENERAL - SMS - APGEN2
REGISTRATION NO to 56263
VOC. - SMS - APVOC2
REGISTRATION NO to 56263
Andhra Inter 1st Year Results 2019 - AP Inter First Year Result
GENERAL - SMS - APGEN1
REGISTRATION NO to 56263
VOC. - SMS - APVOC1
REGISTRATION NO to 56263
