1-min read

AP Inter Result 2019: BIEAP to Declare Andhra Pradesh Inter 1st, 2nd Score Today at bieap.gov.in; Check

The Board of Intermediate Education, Andhra Pradesh is set to release the AP Inter 1st and 2nd year result on its official website at bieap.gov.in or examresults.net today at 11am.

Trending Desk

Updated:April 12, 2019, 12:27 AM IST
AP Inter Result 2019: BIEAP to Declare Andhra Pradesh Inter 1st, 2nd Score Today at bieap.gov.in; Check
(Image: News18.com)
AP Inter Result 2019 | The Andhra Pradesh Intermediate 1st and 2nd year results will be declared by Board of Intermediate Education, Andhra Pradesh today (April 12) at 11am. The BIEAP is set to release the AP Inter I/II result on its official website at bieap.gov.in. However, the website is expected to become immensely slow, or can even hang as a result of heavy traffic after the declaration of the AP Intermediate result 2019. Therefore, students who had appeared for the BSEB Matric examination are advised to also check these websites for quick access to their result: examresults.net, results.gov.in and indiaresults.com.

Get AP Intermediate Result 2019, AP Inter I/II Year Results 2019 news information and other updates here.

The Andhra Pradesh Board had already said that there will be no delay in the announcement of the AP Inter results because of the Lok Sabha elections. In a statement, the BIEAP had said, “The Lok Sabha elections will not affect the board exam results, the inter results of the 1st, 2nd year examinations will be declared on 12th April."

How to Check AP Inter I/II Year Results 2019

Step 1. Log onto either bieap.gov.in or examresults.net website.

Step 2. Look for the link which says Andhra Inter 1st and 2nd year Results 2019

Step 3. Click on the link and fill up all the details to get your Andhra Inter Results 2019

Step 4. Download your Andhra Pradesh Intermediate result and keep a print-out of the same.

The Board of Intermediate Education Andhra Pradesh, (BIEAP) A.P. was founded in 1971, to keep a watch, regulate and supervise the system of AP Intermediate education and to specify the courses of education and matters related to the board. Andhra Pradesh is the first state in India which adopted the 10+2+3 pattern of education.

Andhra Inter Second Year Result 2019 - AP Inter II Year Results
GENERAL - SMS - APGEN2REGISTRATION NO to 56263
VOC. - SMS - APVOC2REGISTRATION NO to 56263

Andhra Inter 1st Year Results 2019 - AP Inter First Year Result
GENERAL - SMS - APGEN1REGISTRATION NO to 56263
VOC. - SMS - APVOC1REGISTRATION NO to 56263

Also Watch

