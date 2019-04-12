LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
AP Inter Result 2019 Declared by BIEAP Andhra Pradesh Board at bieap.gov.in; Steps to Check, More

The AP Inter result 2019 was released by the Andhra Pradesh Board (BIEAP) on its official website at bieap.gov.in.

Trending Desk

Updated:April 12, 2019, 11:23 AM IST
(Image: News18.com)
AP Inter Result 2019 | The Board of Secondary Education of Andhra Pradesh declared the AP Intermediate result for 1st and 2nd year today. The result was released by the Andhra Pradesh Board (BIEAP) on its official website at bieap.gov.in. The Andhra Pradesh Intermediate result can also be checked at these websites: results.cgg.gov.in, educationandhra.com, manabadi.com, manabadi.co.in. Now, after the announcement of the result, the Andhra Pradesh Board will open the scrutiny process by which students can apply for reviewing their scores, in case they are not satisfied with their current result. The date of review process will be announced soon by the BIEAP for the AP inter result 2019.

Students are advised to keep their admit cards or hall tickets handy so that no extra delay occurs as the website will anyway become extremely slow. Students will need their admit cards for their roll numbers and other details to check their Andhra Pradesh Intermediate result as quickly as possible.




In 2018, the Board of Intermediate Education Andhra Pradesh BIEAP Intermediate first year result 2018 was announced by Ganta Srinivasa Rao and the pass percentage stood at 62%. The result was announced on the same day, April 12.

How to Check AP Inter I/II Year Results 2019

Step 1. Log onto either bieap.gov.in or examresults.net website.

Step 2. Look for the link which says Andhra Inter 1st and 2nd year Results 2019

Step 3. Click on the link and fill up all the details to get your Andhra Inter Results 2019

Step 4. Download your Andhra Pradesh Intermediate result and keep a print-out of the same.

Andhra Inter Second Year Result 2019 - AP Inter II Year Results
GENERAL - SMS - APGEN2REGISTRATION NO to 56263
VOC. - SMS - APVOC2REGISTRATION NO to 56263

Andhra Inter 1st Year Results 2019 - AP Inter First Year Result
GENERAL - SMS - APGEN1REGISTRATION NO to 56263
VOC. - SMS - APVOC1REGISTRATION NO to 56263

The Board of Intermediate Education Andhra Pradesh, (BIEAP) A.P. was founded in 1971, to keep a watch, regulate and supervise the system of AP Intermediate education and to specify the courses of education and matters related to the board. Andhra Pradesh is the first state in India which adopted the 10+2+3 pattern of education.


| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
