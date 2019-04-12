LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

AP Inter Result 2019 Declared by BIEAP at bieap.gov.in; 60% Passed in 1st Year, 72% in 2nd Year

The BIEAP declared the AP Intermediate First and Second Year Results 2019 on its official website bieap.gov.in or the examresults.net.

Trending Desk

Updated:April 12, 2019, 11:51 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
AP Inter Result 2019 Declared by BIEAP at bieap.gov.in; 60% Passed in 1st Year, 72% in 2nd Year
(Illustration: Mir Suhail)
Loading...
AP Inter I/II Year Results 2019 | The AP Inter 1st and 2nd year Results 2019 were announced by the Andhra Pradesh Board of Intermediate Education today. The BIEAP declared the AP Intermediate First and Second Year Results 2019 on its official website bieap.gov.in or the examresults.net.




Get the direct link here

The pass percentage for AP Inter I Year 2019 is 60%

Girls pass 64%
Boys pass 56 %

The pass percentage for AP Inter II Year 2019 is 72%

Girls 75%
Boys 68%

Steps to Check AP Inter I/II Year Results 2019

Step 1.Click on either bieap.gov.in or examresults.net website.

Step 2. Look for the link which says Andhra Inter 1st Year Result 2019 and Andhra Inter 2nd year Results 2019

Step 3. Click on the link and fill up all the details to get your Andhra Inter Results 2019 or Andhra Inter Result 2019

Step 4. Download your Andhra Pradesh Intermediate result 2019 and keep a print-out of the same.

Last year, the Board of Intermediate Education Andhra Pradesh BIEAP Intermediate first year result 2018 was announced by GantaSrinivasaRao and the pass percentage stood at 62%.

Students can check their AP Inter 1st Year Result 2019 and AP Inter 2nd Year Result 2019 via SMS

Andhra Inter Second Year Result 2019 - AP Inter II Year Results
GENERAL - SMS - APGEN2REGISTRATION NO to 56263
VOC. - SMS - APVOC2REGISTRATION NO to 56263

Andhra Inter 1st Year Results 2019 - AP Inter First Year Result
GENERAL - SMS - APGEN1REGISTRATION NO to 56263
VOC. - SMS - APVOC1REGISTRATION NO to 56263
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram