AP Inter Result 2019 LIVE: Andhra Pradesh Intermediate 1st, 2nd Year Scores Out Soon at bieap.gov.in

Check Andhra Pradesh Board Result 2019 on Phone | Students anxiously awaiting their result of the Andhra Pradesh intermediate 1st and 2nd exams can also receive their results via SMS.
For the Andhra Inter Second Year's General category result, send 'APGEN2REGISTRATION NO' to 56263. For the Vocational category, send 'APVOC2REGISTRATION NO' to 56263.
For the Andhra Inter 1st Year General category result, send 'APGEN1REGISTRATION NO' to 56263 and for the Vocational category, candidates can send 'APVOC1REGISTRATION NO' to 56263.
The BIEAP will make the Andhra Pradesh intermediate scores of 2019 available at their official website at bieap.gov.in. Students can also find their results at examreults.net.
The Board of Intermediate Education Andhra Pradesh, (BIEAP) A.P. was founded in 1971, to keep a watch, regulate and supervise the system of AP Intermediate education and to specify the courses of education and matters related to the board. Andhra Pradesh is the first state in India which adopted the 10+2+3 pattern of education.
Other Websites to Check for AP Inter Result 2019 | There are other websites where the AP Inter result can be accessed and these are: results.cgg.gov.in educationandhra.com manabadi.com manabadi.co.in
AP Inter 1st/2nd Year Result 2019 to be Out on Official Website | The Board of Intermediate Education of Andhra Pradesh will announce the AP Inter I and II result 2019 on its official BIEAP website at bieap.gov.in.
(Image: News18.com)
The official website, that is, bieap.gov.in, is expected to turn immensely slow and can even crash as a result of heavy traffic after the declaration of the AP Intermediate result 2019. Therefore, students who had appeared for the BIEAP Inter examination are advised to keep their admit cards or hall tickets handy so that no extra delay occurs.
The Andhra Pradesh Intermediate 1st and 2nd year result can be accessed both online and on personal mobile phones.
