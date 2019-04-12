AP Inter Result 2019 LIVE: Andhra Pradesh Intermediate 1st, 2nd Year Scores Out Soon at bieap.gov.in

Apr 12, 2019 10:49 am (IST)

Check Andhra Pradesh Board Result 2019 on Phone | Students anxiously awaiting their result of the Andhra Pradesh intermediate 1st and 2nd exams can also receive their results via SMS.

For the Andhra Inter Second Year's General category result, send 'APGEN2REGISTRATION NO' to 56263. For the Vocational category, send 'APVOC2REGISTRATION NO' to 56263.

For the Andhra Inter 1st Year General category result, send 'APGEN1REGISTRATION NO' to 56263 and for the Vocational category, candidates can send 'APVOC1REGISTRATION NO' to 56263.